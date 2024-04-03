We are committed to revamping civil service system, says Governor Yusuf

*Plans big for motherless children, people with disabilities

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has reaffirmed his commitment towards revamping the Civil Service system in order to facilitate the timely implementation of policies and programmes that directly impact on the lives of the people of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by Governor Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Wednesday.

According to the Statement, Governor Yueuf stated this during an Iftar gathering with executives from 22 unions representing various sectors of the Civil Seevice in the state.

Governor Yusuf emphasized the importance of the Civil Service as the operational core sector of any government.

He pledged to continuously support and enhance the Civil Service through training, re-training, and fostering a conducive working environment to optimize productivity and improve service quality.

Governor Yusuf expressed gratitude for the leadership and camaraderie demonstrated by the union executives, highlighting the harmonious relationship between the State government and the unions.

He appealed for continuation of the positive dynamics for synergized progress and development of the state.

The Governor reiterated the government’s dedication to prioritizing education, recognizing it as the foundation of societal development, calling on all individuals to contribute towards the achievement of enhanced education system in Kano.

In his remarks, Prof. Abdallah Uba Adamu, praised the Governor for his efforts in advancing Kano State.

He urged the state government to establish a framework for implementing research findings to generate policy recommendations that promote good governance.

Kano: Governor Yusuf plans big for motherless children, people with disabilities

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf is planning big to ensure the welfare and welbeing of motherless children and people living with disabilities in the state, in his bid to achieve social security.

The state government has concluded plans to support children resident at the Orphanage Homes.

According to a Statement by Governor Yusuf’s spokespereon, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Kano state government is also set to inaugurate the Disabled Commission.

The Statement added that Governor Yusuf has reaffirmed his administration’s commitments towards supporting the residents of the Kano children’s home in achieving a higher quality of life even as they transit into adulthood.

“This commitment reflects the administration’s ongoing endeavor to provide social security and a prosperous existence for the children’s home residents.

” Governor Yusuf conveyed this message during an Iftar gathering at the Government House in Kano, where he hosted residents of the children’s home and individuals living with disabilities,” the statement added.

Governor Yusuf emphasized that, “in light of his administration’s concern for addressing the needs of vulnerable members of society, his government has expanded the mandate of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to encompass children and individuals with disabilities, aiming to enhance their quality of life through tailored policies.”

He expressed his committed towards addressing issues such as job creation, access to tertiary education, provision of scholarships, and support for the marriage of female residents of the children’s home, in accordance with the government’s principle of inclusiveness in providing the benefits of democracy to all segments of the society.

Governor Yusuf rurther revealed plans to establish an agency dedicated to the welfare of individuals living with disabilities and pledged to appoint leaders from within the community to oversee the agency.

He expressed joy in acknowledging the contributions of the children’s home residents and individuals living with disabilities to the peaceful coexistence and socio-economic advancement of Kano.

In her remarks, the Commissioner of Women Affairs, Children, and Persons with Disabilities, Hajiya Aisha Lawan Saji, expressed gratitude to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for prioritizing women’s development and enhancing the lives of individuals living with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

Engr. Musa Shaba, the State Chairman of the Joint Associations of People Living with Disabilities (JONAPLWD), expressed appreciation to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for the renovation of Yadakunya General Hospital and the medical interventions provided to spinal cord patients, among other initiatives.