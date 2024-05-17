Kidnappers collect N9m ransom, kill victim in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke

Tragedy struck the Idumebo community, in Orhionmwon local government area of the State, when gunmen suspected to be kidnappers killed one Johnbull Osagiede, after collecting N9 million ransom.

The incident occurred last week Tuesday when the gunmen invaded the Evbohen quarter of the community and whisked the victim away to an unknown destination.

A family source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the kidnappers made contact with the wife of the deceased and demanded N15 million to secure his release.

He further disclosed that the family paid the sum of N9 million in two installments of N3 million and N6 million, at a location designated by the kidnappers, only for them to kill their victim after collecting the money.

According to him, “Johnbull Osagiede’s dead body was discovered by the community vigilante. The corpse was dumped at pipeline road, near Iguelaba community.”

He said the community had reported the incident at the Ugo Police Division.

But, when contacted, the State Police Command spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not confirm the incident. He added that the Command would be aware only if the incident is reported to the police.