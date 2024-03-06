Kano CP warns DPOs against detaining suspects for more than 48 hours

Kano CP warns DPOs against detaining suspects for more than 48 hours

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 12:26 pm


Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel

By Madybauchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel has warned Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) against detaining suspects for more than 48 hours without bail or charging them to court.

CP Gumel during his visit to some police divisions within Kano metropolis also reminded DPOs that bailing of suspects is free.

He urged them to always ensure the fundamental human rights of suspects at all times, and avoid actions capable of jeopardizing their welfare and wellbeing.

CP Gumel was accompanied by representatives from the Correctional Centre, the National Human Rights Commission, the judiciary, the office of the state Attorney General, and the Civil Society Organization.

He said the unscheduled visit to police formations was in line with the Police Duty Solicitors Scheme (PDSS) launched last December.

According to the Kano Police boss, “all sectors of the society would want to see what the police are doing in terms of access to justice. There was a marching order by the Inspector General of Police for all Commissioners of Police to launch the PDSS to ensure fundamental human rights, access to justice and free legal services.

“We are determined to make the practical aspect of the PDSS. We have moved around several police stations within the metropolis. We saw the detainees and interacted with them.

” We went to Zango police division, Fagga police division, Sharada police division, and the Correctional Centre at Janguza. We toured the facilities there, including the Court inside the Correctional Centre handling special cases.

“We intend to keep visiting all the police stations. The visit is unscheduled. We did not inform them that we were coming, because we wanted to see things for ourselves.

” During the visits, I drummed it into the ears of the DPOs that bail is free as long as the suspect fulfils all the bail conditions. I also informed them that detainees are not supposed to stay more than 48 hours in the cell without bail or charging them to court.”

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    39 mins ago

    To Encourage Reading and Writing Culture Among Rivers Youths, Foundation Set to Launch Education Champion League
    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar 1 hour ago

     The Seven Fruits Of President Tinubu’s Qatar trip
    Former President Olusegun Obasanjo 3 hours ago

    Our Role in Making Geometric the first indigenous Nigerian Private Power Company- Obasanjo
    Mr. Lekan Fatodu, the Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission 6 hours ago

    Lagos State Sports Commission Unveils Lagos Stars
    Salihu Lukman 7 hours ago

    Burden of Leadership: Open Letter to APC Leaders
    Chinedu Gbabedo Rhodes-Vivour 8 hours ago

    Gbadebo: The case of a juvenile revisionist opposition wannabe
    Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former Majority Leader, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade; Chairman, Igbogbo-Baiyeku LCDA, Builder Olusesan Daini; Ex-Students Union President, LASU, Mr. Lukman Amolegbe; Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Barr. Barakat Odunnuga-Bakare and Chairman, NANS Lagos, Comrade Alimi Lekan Idris during a One-Day interactive session between the Governor and Student Union Leaders/Stakeholders in the State, at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, 05 March 2024. 9 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Meets Student Leaders, Increases Bursary, Scholarship for Indigenes, Physically Challenged Students
    The Art of Leading 20 hours ago

    Obasanjo Launches New Book, The Art of Leading