Kano CP warns DPOs against detaining suspects for more than 48 hours

By Madybauchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel has warned Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) against detaining suspects for more than 48 hours without bail or charging them to court.

CP Gumel during his visit to some police divisions within Kano metropolis also reminded DPOs that bailing of suspects is free.

He urged them to always ensure the fundamental human rights of suspects at all times, and avoid actions capable of jeopardizing their welfare and wellbeing.

CP Gumel was accompanied by representatives from the Correctional Centre, the National Human Rights Commission, the judiciary, the office of the state Attorney General, and the Civil Society Organization.

He said the unscheduled visit to police formations was in line with the Police Duty Solicitors Scheme (PDSS) launched last December.

According to the Kano Police boss, “all sectors of the society would want to see what the police are doing in terms of access to justice. There was a marching order by the Inspector General of Police for all Commissioners of Police to launch the PDSS to ensure fundamental human rights, access to justice and free legal services.

“We are determined to make the practical aspect of the PDSS. We have moved around several police stations within the metropolis. We saw the detainees and interacted with them.

” We went to Zango police division, Fagga police division, Sharada police division, and the Correctional Centre at Janguza. We toured the facilities there, including the Court inside the Correctional Centre handling special cases.

“We intend to keep visiting all the police stations. The visit is unscheduled. We did not inform them that we were coming, because we wanted to see things for ourselves.

” During the visits, I drummed it into the ears of the DPOs that bail is free as long as the suspect fulfils all the bail conditions. I also informed them that detainees are not supposed to stay more than 48 hours in the cell without bail or charging them to court.”