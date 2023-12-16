My administration not fighting anybody, but to deliver my mandate- Gov Fubara

*Woos investors to Rivers State as safe for investment

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has declared that his administration is not fighting anybody but is preoccupied with delivering on mandate by taking care of the needs of the people, and protecting the interest of the State.

Sir Fubara made the declaration while flagging-off 20,000 housing units for low income earners in the State, adjacent to OPM Headquarters, Mbodo-Aluu, along International Airport road, Ikwerre local government area on Friday.

Our Correspondent reports that amidst a cheering enthusiastic crowd, Governor Fubara said, in protecting the interest of the State, his administration will continue to do what is right before God and men while encouraging a robust participation of the people in governance.

“For our people, I want to assure you, our government has nothing to do with fighting anybody. Our governance is to take care and defend our people. I can assure you here, that this is the beginning of our service to the people of Rivers State.

“It is not service to the elites, but to the poor and low income earners. Those are the people we want to stand with and we are standing with them from today.”

Governor Fubara noted that his administration has started a new history with the 20,000 units of housing by giving new hope to Rivers people particularly the poor.

He assured that in a few months, the first phase of the project will be completed and the housing units allocated to the low income earners through a transparent process.

“I want to also say it here, let it also be my own commitment that this facility, once it commences and gets to the stage of allotment, it will go to the rightful people and not one big man to allocate to his family. It will be transparent so that the targeted people will access and benefit from it.”

Governor Fubara remarked that because his administration has started reaping from its open door policy because opportunities like economic empowerment, access to housing and other benefits are now in the offing for the people.

“First of all, we need to give our people hope and today, I believe that everybody in our dear State has seen that light. How did we come about this magic? We opened our doors for negotiation and opportunities, knowing that government cannot do it alone. We had to invite people that are ready to invest in our State.

“I make bold to say it, Rivers State is a safe haven for investment. What we are doing today is to let the world know it, and not what you hear in the media. I tell you that Rivers State is safe and secured for anybody anywhere to come and invest. Your investment is safe in our hands.”

In his remark, the Acting Administrator of New City Development Authority, Mr Aaron Obele said the 20,000 units of housing will seat on a 1000 hectares of land.

The first phase, now started, on a 100 hectares of land, Mr. Obele stated will provide affordable houses in a striving and inclusive community for the people to live in.

On his part, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TAF Africa Global explained that the project is the largest housing initiative on a public-private partnership in Africa and the Rivers State government will not incur any financial cost in accomplishing the project.

He assured that his company will be diligent in speeding up work to deliver it in good time, while also creating economic opportunities for the people.