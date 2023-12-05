If you spent time putting this book together, I have to be at the presentation -Buhari tells Adesina

Tuesday, December 5, 2023


In Daura, Katsina State, former President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received a copy of the memoir written by Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity for 8 years.

And the former President endorsed January 16, 2024 as date for public presentation of the book in Abuja.

Said the former President:”You have done Nigeria a great service in writing this book. Everyone interested in affairs of the country would love to own a copy. If you could spend time putting the book together, I must spare time to attend the presentation personally.”

The 488-page book titled ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, 2015-2023’ paints a portrait of the real Buhari, a man of flesh and blood, as opposed to the falsehood peddled about the man over the years. The book is also a one-stop shop about the achievements of the Buhari administration.

January 16,2024 is the date. May God sanctify it for us all. Amen, somebody!

