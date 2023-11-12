ImoDecides: INEC declares Uzodimma winner

By Jethro Ibileke

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Hope Uzodimma, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the 11 November, 2023 Imo State gubernatorial election.

Uzodimma polled a total of 540, 308 votes to defeat his closest rival, Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 71, 503 votes.

Candidate of the Labour Party, Athan Achonu came distant third with 64, 081 votes, while Anthony Ejiogu of APGA came fourth.

The returning officer of the election, Prof. Abayomi Fashina, declared Uzodimma winner and returned elected.

Uzodimma scored the majority votes in the 27 local government areas.

In the results for 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State, the All Progressives Congress swept all, followed by the Labour Party (LP)

Below are the results:

#ImoDecides

(1) ABOH MBAISE LGA

Registered voters: 111, 207

Accredited voters: 16, 084

APC: 9, 638

LP: 2, 455

PDP: 1, 724

Valid votes: 15415

Rejected votes: 375

Total votes cast: 15790

#ImoDecides

(2) AHIAZU MBAISE LGA

Registered voters: 98, 887

Accredited voters: 16, 097

APC: 8, 369

LP: 2, 213

PDP: 3, 507

Valid votes: 15, 353

Rejected votes: 525

Total votes cast: 15, 878

#ImoDecides

(3) EHIME MBANO LGA

Reg Voters. 79, 212

Accredited Voters 13, 027

APC. 6, 632

LP 4, 958

PDP 681

#ImoDecides

(4) EZINIHITTE MBAISE LGA

Registered voters: 91, 272

Accredited voters: 16, 971

APC: 8, 473

LP: 3, 332

PDP: 2, 737

Valid votes: 16, 282

Rejected votes: 458

Total votes cast: 16, 740

#ImoDecides

(5) IDEATO NORTH LGA

Reg Voters. 86, 905

Accredited Voters. 9, 609

APC: 5, 271

APGA: 85

LP: 1, 522

PDP: 2, 062

#ImoDecides

(6) IDEATO SOUTH LGA

Registered voters: 79, 361

Accredited voters: 21, 935

APC: 16, 891

LP: 1, 649

PDP: 2, 469

Valid votes: 21, 370

Rejected votes: 280

Total votes cast: 21, 650

#ImoDecides

(7) IHITTE/UBOMA (ISINWEKE) LGA

Reg Voters. 52, 108

Accredited Voters. 17, 537

APC. 11, 099

APGA: 61

LP: 2, 766

PDP: 3, 077

#ImoDecides

(8) IKEDURU IHO LGA

Reg Voters. 119,987

Accredited Voters. 33,662

APC 22, 356

LP 1, 877

PDP 7, 258

Valid votes 32, 183

Rejected votes 529

Total vote cas 32712

#ImoDecides

(9) ISIALA MBANO (UMUELEMAI) LGA

Registered voters: 99076

Accredited voters: 15911

APC: 10, 860

LP: 2, 419

PDP: 1, 659

Valid votes: 15, 712

Rejected votes: 329

Total votes cast: 15, 531

#ImoDecides

(10) ISU UMUNDUGBA LGA

Registered voters: 55203

Accredited voters: 15974

APC: 11, 312

LP: 1253

PDP: 2508

Valid votes: 15776

Rejected votes: 156

Total votes cast: 15932

#ImoDecides

(11) MBAITOLI (NWAORIEUBI) LGA

Reg Voters. 153, 283

Accredited Voters. 24, 186

APC: 12, 556

APG 222

LP: 4, 007

PDP: 5, 343

#ImoDecides

(12) NGOR OKPALA UMUNEKE LGA

Registered voters: 102, 048

Accredited voters: 22, 111

APC: 14, 143

LP: 2, 716

PDP: 3, 451

Valid votes: 21, 492

Rejected votes: 511

Total votes cast: 22, 003

#ImoDecides

(13) NJABA NNENASA LGA

Accredited voters: 12, 098

APC: 811

LP: 995

PDP: 2, 404

Valid votes: 1, 1736

Rejected votes: 294

Total votes cast: 12, 030

#ImoDecides

(14) NKWERRE LGA

Registered voters: 59, 926

Accredited voters: 26, 993

APC: 22, 488

LP: 1, 320

PDP: 2, 632

Valid votes: 26, 764

Rejected votes: 142

Total votes cast: 26, 906

#ImoDecides

(15) NWANGELE (ONU-NWANGELE AMAIGBO) LGA

Registered voters: 55, 535

Accredited voters: 33, 259

APC: 29, 282

LP: 895

PDP: 2, 132

Valid votes: 32, 597

Rejected votes: 362

Total votes cast: 32, 959

#ImoDecides

(16) OBOWO OTOKO LGA

Registered voters: 68, 690

Accredited voters: 22, 214

APC: 17, 514

LP: 3, 404

PDP: 711

Valid votes: 21, 907

Rejected votes: 264

Total votes cast: 22, 171

#ImoDecides

(17) OGUTA LGA

Registered voters: 95152

Accredited voters: 64260

APC: 57310

LP: 1941

PDP: 2653

Valid votes: 63675

Rejected votes: 271

Total votes cast: 63947

#ImoDecides

(18) OHAJI EGBEMA MMAHU-EGBEMA LGA

Reg Voters. 107, 456

Accredited Voters. 21, 366

APC 14, 9632

APGA 147

LP 1, 506

PDP 3, 694

#ImoDecides

(19) OKIGWE LGA

Registered voters: 75, 410

Accredited voters: 63, 935

APC: 55, 585

LP: 2, 655

PDP: 1, 688

Valid votes: 62, 970

Rejected votes: 965

Total votes cast: 63, 935

#ImoDecides

(20) ONUIMO OKWE LGA

Registered voters: 36, 717

Accredited voters: 18, 405

APC: 13, 134

LP: 17, 53

PDP: 2, 676

Valid votes: 18, 240

Rejected votes: 36

Total votes cast: 18, 276

#ImoDecides

(21) ORLU LGA

Reg Voters. 103, 223

Accredited Voters. 49, 229

APC. 37, 614

APGA. 1, 711

LP 2, 424

PDP. 3, 690

#ImoDecides

(22) ORSU (AWO IDEMILI) LGA

Registers voters: 56, 996

Accredited voters: 19, 939

APC: 18, 003

LP: 813

PDP: 624

Valid votes: 19, 589

Rejected votes: 206

Total votes cast: 19, 795

#ImoDecides

(23) ORU EAST LGA

Registered voters: 85, 080

Accredited voters: 74, 324

APC: 67, 315

LP: 3, 443

PDP: 2, 202

Valid votes: 74, 286

Rejected votes: 04

Total votes cast: 74, 290

#ImoDecides

(24) ORU WEST (MGBIDI) LGA

Reg Voters.

Accredited Voters.

APC: 38726

APGA: 275

LP: 1867

PDP: 987

#ImoDecides

(25) OWERRI MUNICIPAL LGA

Registers voters: 134, 169

Accredited voters: 11, 110

APC: 5, 324

LP: 2, 914

PDP: 2, 180

Valid. 10, 813

Rejected 241

Total votes cast 11, 054

#ImoDecides

(26) OWERRI NORTH (ORIE URATTA) LGA

Registered voters: 134, 555

Accredited voters: 18, 398

APC: 8, 536

LP: 4, 386

PDP: 3, 449

Valid votes: 17, 440

Rejected votes: 576

Total votes cast: 18, 016

#ImoDecides

(27) OWERRI WEST (UMUGUMA) LGA

Registered voters: 140242

Accredited voters: 16296

APC: 9205

LP: 2597

PDP: 3305

Valid votes: 15712

Rejected votes: 511

Total votes cast: 16223

Grand Total:

APC

LP

PDP