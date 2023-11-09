Niger Delta Will Witness Monumental Development Under Tinubu – VP Shettima









Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment towards the overall development of the Niger Delta as well as other parts of the country.

Senator Shettima who represented President Tinubu at the grand finale of the All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial rally in Bayelsa State ahead of Saturday’s election noted that Bayelsa State, like every other state in Nigeria, remained dear to the visions and developmental focus of the Tinubu administration.

The Vice President revealed that a wholistic plan for the development of the Niger Delta and all parts of Nigeria in terms of infrastructure, technological advancements, education and harnessing of the bountiful resources has not only been mapped out but is being gradually laid out.

“My Principal, our President, is a man filled with vision, willpower and total commitment to the Nigerian project. He is unwavering and in a rush to ensure the speedy development of the Niger Delta and all other parts of the country.

“What we owe him is our support and loyalty for him to succeed. This is the more reason why all Bayelsans must come out on Saturday and rally round our party and candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva, who is your own and known for his tenacity for excellence. It is high time the people of Bayelsa State joined the government at the centre. The opportunity is here and the time is now,” VP Shettima stated.

Also speaking at the event, National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, described Sylva as a refined technocrat and politician who is committed to transforming and redefining the political, economic and developmental landscape of Bayelsa State.

On his part, the Bayelsa APC candidate, Chief Sylva, said given his track record of excellence and commitment to service, his blueprint is meticulously tailored towards total revamping of the fortunes of Bayelsa State.

Sylva, who pledged transparent utilization of resources of the state, said when elected, each and every part of the state will witness a transformation never imagined before, just as indigene and community participation in governance would be optimally held.

The Vice President was earlier received on arrival in the state by Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, and some members of the Bayelsa State Executive Council.

In company of Chief Sylva, he later proceeded to pay homage to Chairman of Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers’ Council and Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom in Yenagoa local government area, King Bubaraye Dakolo.

The Vice President was accompanied by the APC National Chairman; APC National Secretary, Senator Jibola Bashiru; Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni; Governor of Gombe State, Alh Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya,; APC Deputy National Chairman, Alh. Bukar Dalori; Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali, and former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, among others.