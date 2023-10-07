Emir of Kano commends KMC YAYI bank for employing over 1000 Kano youths 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Emir of Kano, His Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has commended KMC YAYI Micro Finance Bank for reducing the growing rate of unemployment in the North, offering over 1000 youths in Kano and other northern states job opportunities.

The Emir who spoke during the grand opening ceremony of the bank’s Kano headquarters, on Maganda Road, Nassarawa GRA, appealed to the business community in Kano and other northern states to patronize the bank established by Alhaji Saadina Hamid Dantata.

He wished KMC KAYI well and assurred them of his full support and that of other Emirates in the state.

Emiir Aminu Ado Bayero who officially inaugurated the bank added that, “I am very optimists the establishment of KMC YAYI micro finance bank will contribute immensely to the economic and social well being of our people. ”

In his address, the Emir of Bichi, His Highness, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, showed his excitement about the KMC-KAYI Bank.

According to him, “this platform will help the people in terms of running their business, receiving payments and also an avenue for creating job opportunities to the Kano population.”

The Managing Director of Blooom Data, Mr. Mack Williams, said the Kayi App is committed to enhancing financial inclusion through a customer-centric approach.

According to him, “local agents are onboarding customers, promoting transactions, and boosting financial literacy. Next up: the launch of our efficient web app, followed by the mobile app release for an enhanced customer experience.”

Mr. Williams, said he was happy to be part of the vision and very happy to be in Kano to offer opportunity in terms of provision of facilities that would be an empowering factor in Kano.

He further stated that, ‘Kano at the moment, is the right place to introduce the KMC YAYI App.”

KMC-KAYI Bank stands as a trailblazing financial institution headquartered in Kano, Nigeria, with a resolute mission to reshape the financial landscape through innovative and secure digital banking solutions.

The visionary digital bank is deeply committed to augmenting financial accessibility, fortifying security, and embracing a customer-centric ethos.

The bank signifies more than just a financial entity; it embodies a catalyst for change, a gateway to empowerment, and an emblem of security, agility, and customer contentment.”

The Product Lead of KMC YAYI bank, Dr. Abdulganiyu Rufai, while addressing the unique features of the banksaid,” at KMC-KAYI Bank, we harness the formidable potentials of web3 technologies to fashion a seamlessly secure financial ecosystem. Our integration with top-tier cybersecurity solutions guarantees the safeguarding of financial transactions against potential threats.

“In the contemporary world,characterized by relentless swiftness, speed is of paramount importance. Our cutting-edge ML server architecture empowers us to facilitate lightning-fast transactions, enabling you to send and receive money with unmatched speed and unwavering reliability.’

In his remarks, Alhaji Saadina Dantata, Chairman of KMC-KAYI Bank said, “KMC-KAYI Bank is poised to redefine modern banking by offering a comprehensive array of services ranging from stock investments and insurance to loan facilities and a savings structure with an exceptional return on investment, we cater to all your financial requisites under one roof.

“Our journey commences with inclusivity, targeting the unbanked and underbanked segments of society, thereby ensuring access to financial services that were

hitherto out of reach. We also extend our services to the diaspora community, proffering cutting-edge cross-border payment solutions and supplying contemporary banking solutions for urban professionals.”

Among dignitaries who attended the official opening of KMC-KAYI Bank include, His Royal Highness, The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero; Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero; business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan

Dantata, represented by Alhaji Tajudeen Dantata.

Our Correspondent recalls that last week in Abuja, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani unveiled the Kayi App, promoted by KMC-KAYI Bank, which envisions a future where finance is not just accessible but also transformational.