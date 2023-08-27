Kogi: SDP’s Ajaka rejoices with former Governor Wada on his 73rd birthday

Richard Elesho

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November Kogi governorship election. Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka has felicitated with former Governor Captain Idris Ichala Wada on the occasion of his 73rd Birthday describing him as a rare gentleman and patriot whose footprints of fairness and politics of inclusion will remain indelible in the sands of the political landscape of Kogi State.

According to Faruk Adejoh-Audu, the SDP Communication Director, Alhaji Ajaka noted that although Governor Wada spent only one tenure as governor in Kogi State he did his best in the provision of durable infrastructure and setting the state on the path of functional development despite challenges of allocation and poor internally generated revenue.

“Wada is a Captain who ensured his crew and passengers, (the people of Kogi State) never experienced the turbulence of disunity and all the negatives of identity politics that now threatens the cohesion of our dear state.

“Wada is indeed a peace loving gentleman who eradicated thuggery and all vestiges of violence and restored civility in the politics of our state.” He said

Ajaka wished the senior statesman a Happy Birthday and prayed that Almighty Allah grants him many, many more happy returns as he continues to make his invaluable contributions to the progress of Kogi State and our nation.

The former governor was born on 26 August 1950.