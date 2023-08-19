Buhari sends condolences over death of 36 soldiers, crash of Nigerian Air Force  helicopter in Niger State

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Armed Forces of the Federation over the death of 36 soldiers in an ambush and the crash of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) MI17 helicopter in Niger State on Monday, August 14.

Buhari made this known in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

The former president said: “I am saddened by the helicopter accident following the tragic ambush in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.

“My heartfelt condolences to the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Armed Forces of the Federation and the families of the deceased.

“With the soldier discipline in our troops, it is a matter of time before they overcome.”

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, while briefing newsmen on Thursday, had disclosed that three officers and 22 soldiers paid the supreme price in the ambush in Zungeru general area while seven were wounded in action.

Buba stated that the NAF helicopter was on a mission to evacuate the deceased and wounded troops when it crashed at Chukuba area of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

He said the crashed helicopter was conveying 14 bodies of the previously killed soldiers and the seven wounded ones as well as the two pilots and two crew members on board.