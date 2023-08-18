Clamour for renewal of Tompolo’s Pipeline surveillance contract

* A popular Ex-Niger Delta Agitator, Wilson, urges President Tinubu to renew contract.

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

There is now clamour for the renewal of the pipeline surveillance contract for fight against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta. It was awarded to Tantita Security Limited,owned by Government Ekpuokpolo alias Tompolo. Now that it is about to expire, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been called to renew the company’s Pipelines Security contract to Tatinta to continue its great job.

Among those leading the clamour for renewal surveillance contract awarded to Tantita Security Limited, South-South, is Coordinator of The Asiwaju Group, Pastor Reuben Wilson.

Reuben Wilson pointed out that despite obvious intimidations from very powerful rogues who formed themselves in cartels stealing the Commonwealth of the nation, the Tantita Security company owned by Chief Government Ekpemopulo, a former Niger Delta freedom fighter and head of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta,MEND,has been fighting crude oil thieves to a standstill.

Thousands of barrels of of stolen crude oil and refined Petroleum products loaded in barges and vessels have been intercepted on creeks and high seas and handed over to the federal government.

Reuben also stated that since the surveillance contract was awarded to Tantita, it is believed it has worked so hard to protect the nation’s oil pipelines. In other words, it apprehended a lot of people at various times, for stealing the nation’s crude oil. There have been comments that Tantita has done even what the country’s security operatives could not achieve.

The South-South Coordinator of The Asiwaju group pointed out that now that the contract awarded by the immediate past government expires soon, there have been calls for the federal government to ensure its renewal, to enable them sustain efforts in boosting the nation’s revenue base especially, at this critical time that the country is in dire need of inflow of revenue. It is clear that this has received a boost since the company started protecting the pipelines.

Reuben Wilson who is also one of leaders of Ex-Niger Delta Agitators and among those in the forefront of the campaign for the renewal of the contract said in an interview on Thursday, August 17, that having been closely involved in the election campaign processes in the South-South, for the election of Tinubu, he was aware that the President meant well for the country.

According to Wilson, “Tantita has done so well in protecting our country’s petroleum pipelines from thieves. Through his operations, the revenue base of the country has improved tremendously. Nigeria is now back on the scale as the highest oil producer, all because of the gallant effort of Tantita to fight the oil thieves to a standstill.

“The greatest thing that can happen to this country is for the contract to be renewed. I am therefore appealing to Mr President to consider the renewal of the Tantita pipelines security contract without delay; otherwise those oil thieves will see reasons to take our nation back to the dark days of huge revenue loss.”

He said Tompolo has been such a man that is in the creeks personally leading from the front supervising and overseeing and confronting the oil thieves headlong even at the risk of his life his dedicated Staff.

“So, you can see why the thieves have been very uncomfortable because the man knows the creeks and also knows what to do at every point in time.”, Reuben Wilson said.