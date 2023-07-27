Tinubu’s ministerial nomination list out, second batch coming next week

Thursday, July 27, 2023 4:57 pm
Today, President Bola Tinubu’s letter nominating former Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State for the positions of Minister, was read on the floor of the Senate by its President, Godswill Akpabio.
The letter was personally delivered to the Senate by Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, following a motion moved by Senate Leader and seconded by the Majority Leader.
See full list below:
Abubakar Momoh
Yususf Maitama Tukur
Ahmad Dangiwa
Hannatu Musawa
Uche Nnaji
Betta Edu
Dr. Diris Anite Uzoka
David Umahi
Ezenwo Nyesom Wike
Muhammed Badaru Abubakar
Nasir El Rufai
Ekerikpe Ekpo
Nkiru Onyejiocha
Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
Stella Okotete
Uju Kenedy Ohaneye
Bello Muhammad Goronyo
Dele Alake
Lateef Fagbemi
Mohammad Idris
Olawale Edun
Waheed Adebayo Adelabu
Emman Suleman Ibrahim
Prof Ali Pate
Prof Joseph Usev
Abubakar Kyari
John Enoh
Sani Abubakar Danladi
Tinubu in the letter said: “In compliance with the provision of the Section 147, Sub Section 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I am pleased to forward to the Senate for confirmation the underlisted 28 Ministerial nominees”.
The ministerial nominees list contains Abubakar Momoh, Yususf Maitama Tukur, Ahmad Dangiwa, Hannatu Musawa, Uche Nnaji, Betta Edu, Dr. Diris Anite Uzoka and David Umahi.
Others are Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Ekerikpe Ekpo, Nkiru Onyejiocha, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Stella Okotete, Uju Kenedy Ohaneye, Bello Muhammad Goronyo.
The list also contains the names of Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi, Mohammad Idris, Olawale Edun, Waheed Adebayo Adelabu, Emman Suleman Ibrahim, Prof Ali Pate, Prof Joseph Usev, Abubakar Kyari, John Enoh and Sani Abubakar Danladi.
“While hoping that the additional nominations will be sent in due course I hope that the aforementioned nominees will receive the expeditious consideration and confirmation of the Senate.
“Please, accept, Distinguished Senate President and Senators the assurance of my highest regard,” the letter reads.
What do you think?