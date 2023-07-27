Tinubu’s ministerial nomination list out, second batch coming next week

Today, President Bola Tinubu’s letter nominating former Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State for the positions of Minister, was read on the floor of the Senate by its President, Godswill Akpabio.

The letter was personally delivered to the Senate by Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, following a motion moved by Senate Leader and seconded by the Majority Leader.

See full list below:

Abubakar Momoh

Yususf Maitama Tukur

Ahmad Dangiwa

Hannatu Musawa

Uche Nnaji

Betta Edu

Dr. Diris Anite Uzoka

David Umahi

Ezenwo Nyesom Wike

Muhammed Badaru Abubakar

Nasir El Rufai

Ekerikpe Ekpo

Nkiru Onyejiocha

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Stella Okotete

Uju Kenedy Ohaneye

Bello Muhammad Goronyo

Dele Alake

Lateef Fagbemi

Mohammad Idris

Olawale Edun

Waheed Adebayo Adelabu

Emman Suleman Ibrahim

Prof Ali Pate

Prof Joseph Usev

Abubakar Kyari

John Enoh

Sani Abubakar Danladi

Tinubu in the letter said: “In compliance with the provision of the Section 147, Sub Section 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I am pleased to forward to the Senate for confirmation the underlisted 28 Ministerial nominees”.

The ministerial nominees list contains Abubakar Momoh, Yususf Maitama Tukur, Ahmad Dangiwa, Hannatu Musawa, Uche Nnaji, Betta Edu, Dr. Diris Anite Uzoka and David Umahi.

Others are Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Ekerikpe Ekpo, Nkiru Onyejiocha, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Stella Okotete, Uju Kenedy Ohaneye, Bello Muhammad Goronyo.

The list also contains the names of Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi, Mohammad Idris, Olawale Edun, Waheed Adebayo Adelabu, Emman Suleman Ibrahim, Prof Ali Pate, Prof Joseph Usev, Abubakar Kyari, John Enoh and Sani Abubakar Danladi.

“While hoping that the additional nominations will be sent in due course I hope that the aforementioned nominees will receive the expeditious consideration and confirmation of the Senate.

“Please, accept, Distinguished Senate President and Senators the assurance of my highest regard,” the letter reads.