Gov.Fubara calls for stronger synergy between multinationals and Rivers State 

Saturday, July 22, 2023 11:20 am



Governor Siminalayi Fubara being presented with a gift by the outgoing Managing Director of Total Energies EP Nigeria LTD, Mr. Mike Sangster, during a visit at Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday

*Assures of support to encourage a conducive business environment

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has called for stronger economic synergy between International Oil Companies (IOCs) and the Government to promote a striving business environment in Rivers State.

Governor Fubara made the call at Government House Port Harcourt on Friday, while hosting the outgoing Managing Director/Country Chair of Total Energies EP Nigeria Limited, Mike Sangster, and his team on a courtesy call.

The Rivers State Governor assured his guests that his administration will protect economic investments in Rivers State, and maintained that “governance is about making the people happy.

” So we will give you all the necessary support and encouragement, because if you don’t do your business in a conducive and secure environment, you won’t pay us our taxes and the tax is what we use to develop the state “.

In his remark, the outgoing Managing Director/Country Chair of Total Energies EP Nigeria Limited, Mike Sangster thanked the governor for the audience, stating that his company was one of the major providers of gas for the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited.

He pointed out that Rivers State is one of its major operational bases and solicited the support of the government to secure its pipeline facilities.

 

