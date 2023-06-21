Flood: NIWA donates cash, items to Kogi govt

The National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, has donated food items worth millions of Naira and N5 million cash to Kogi state Government to help in cushioning the effects of last year’s flood and preparations for the one anticipated this year.

Managing Director of NIWA, George Moghalu, presented the items to the State Commissioner for Environment, Victor Omofaiye, who received them on behalf of the State Government on Tuesday in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

The MD noted that the contribution which is done simultaneously in eleven flood proned states across the country is part of their social responsibility to the communities.

Moghalu stated that the early warning signals by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency NIMET that flood is likely to occur this year in the state are for Governments and the people to be proactive in their strategy in order to mitigate the effects on the ecosystem and economic lives of the people.

He explained that aside from the donation, her organization has begun desilting to open up channels to allow the free flow of water in identified areas to reduce the effect of the flood.

He tasked the government at all levels to kick-start aggressive sensitization campaigns to educate the people on how to handle the flood.

He warned against indiscriminate disposal of wastes into channels which are assumed to be the major causes of blockage that lead to flooding, urging the people to be alive to their environment.

He commended Kogi state Government for its proactiveness in tackling floods in the state, stressing that the provision of flood housing estates for victims has become a reference point to other states. He pledged for smooth synergy with relevant agencies to tackle the menace of the flood.

The Kogi state Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello thanked the Management of NIWA for the donation and pledged to ensure that all measures to hedge against the flood are adequately adhered to and to step up awareness campaigns across the state.

The Governor’s representative, Omofaiye said the government would do everything within its power to ensure that the anticipated flood would have little or no adverse effect on the livelihood of the people.

He solicited more support from individuals and corporate organizations to lend their assistance to the state so as to mitigate the flood.

He appealed to residents living on the flood planes to relocate to Government facilities, saying, it takes only the living to live in the abode of their forebears.

Items donated include; 200 bags of Rice, 200 bags of Beans, 200 bags of maize, others are 200 cartons of Noodles and 200 gallons of vegetable oil as well as N5 million.