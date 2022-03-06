Russia, Ukraine, and the Emotional Blackmailers

By Rèmí Oyèyemí

The emotional and sentimental dishonesty of those who see Russia and Vladimir Putin as the aggressor is just amazing. The act is not only gratuitous, it is preposterous. It is nauseating. It is incredibly absurd.

These emotionally and sentimentally dishonest sympathizers of the West believe, hook, line and sinker, all the garbage that the West is serving on this matter without proper understanding of History of invasions of Russia by others throughout its history. They lap up the demonization of a gentleman, a patriot and a reliable defender of his people in Vladimir Putin. They disregarded the efforts of Putin to meet the West in the middle, to negotiate, to secure his country and his people.

These emotional and sentimental hypocrites are doomsday analysts to whom fairness is tantamount to other people’s destruction. Their analyses are isolating of other eminently relevant variables and done from a suffocating prism. The narrowness of their prism cuts off history and anthropology. It cuts off security concern of the Russians. It projected the greed of the West and their destructive expansionism. It cuts off reason and logic. To their genre, this crisis has no antecedents. And if it does, we should ignore them.

They are emotional blackmailers. They are fake human rights groups being sponsored by the West. They are the diabolical Red Cross organizations being spoonfed by the West. They are the sentimental carpetbaggers and emotional scallywags.They are shedding crocodile tears for the consciously stupid Ukrainians why marinating in their cocoon of falsehood, cinctured from the essential fundamentals of balance, fairness, equity and mutual existential survival as well as peace for all.

These sentimental and emotional blackmailers, unashamedly dishonest and diabolical were nowhere to be found when Iraqis, falsely accused, were being murdered and their land was being annihilated. They had no humane feelings for the Iraqis as if they are less human. Now they want us to sympathize with Ukrainian dog who chose to poke a tiger in the nose.

The latter day human rights activists, showcasing with ghoulish gusto, their double standard, were nowhere to be found when Libya, one of the most developed countries in the world in terms of economic prosperity, was being bombed into antiquity by the rapacious and avaricious West. They cooked up lies and demonized Moammar Gaddafi like they are doing to Putin now. Yes, the West comprising the USA and its NATO nitwits.

Where were those demonizing Russia and Putin, when the USA invaded Grenada and changed a duly democratically elected government to the one they favoured in October 1983? It was okay because it was in the interest of the U.S.A. The fact is that this one in Ukraine is in Russia’s interest. Russians have every right to overthrow the subsisting government in Ukraine and install the one that catches its fancy.

On September 11, 1953, the Americans overthrew a democratically elected Iranian Government. They claim they are advocates of “democracy” but always have sinister agenda. They supported the autocratic Shah Reza Pahlavi until he was overthrown by the Iranian 1979 Revolution. Now, they have the gut in their hypocrisy and dishonesty to complain about Russia and Putin trying to protect their fatherland.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a Pakistani barrister and politician who served as the ninth Prime Minister of Pakistan from 1973 to 1977, and prior to that as the fourth President of Pakistan from 1971 to 1973. He was also the founder of the Pakistan People’s Party and served as its chairman until he was murdered in 1979 by the American sponsored junta led by General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq. Henry Kissinger as the American Secretary of State made it clear to Ali Bhutto this would happen to him in a private conversation if he refused to tow American line. And it did . And now the emotional blackmailers are calling Putin and Russia the “aggressors”!

Dag Carl Hammarskjöld was a Swedish economist and diplomat who served as the second Secretary-General of the United Nations from April 1953 until his death in a plane crash in September 1961. He masterminded the kidnapping and murder of Patrice Lumumba on the orders of the West. There was bloodshed in Congo Brazzaville then. No one pitied the Congolese. They were not humans and now they want us to shed years for the Ukrainians.

The Americans and their allies sponsored the coup that removed the great Osagyefo, Kwameh Nkrumah from power to be replaced by visionless military junta led by Col. A. A. Afrifa who did the bidding of the West. Nkrumah was deposed in February 1966 for sympathizing with the people of Rhodesia (modern Zimbabwe) by the National Liberation Council, under whose supervision, international financial institutions privatized many of the country’s state corporations.They were never concerned by the welfare and the fate of Ghanaians. Now they want us to sympathize with Ukrainians.

In 1987, France sponsored Blaise Compare to murder Thomas Sankara and delayed the movement to glory of Burkina Faso, the land of dignified men. It was not a crime then. And President Putin intervention in Ukraine could not be a crime too. Malians have just chased out the French men from their land in order to be free.

Charles de Gaulle, the French President had in 1958 offered Francophone countries to choose between outright independence and joining a federal arrangement under France. Sekou Toure and his people chose independence. Guinea was the only Francophne county to do then. The French reacted by recalling all their professional people and civil servants and by removing all transportable equipment including paper clips. The intention was to bring Guinea to its knees. It was Kwameh Nkrumah and Russia that came to Guinea’s rescue.

They kept Nelson Mandela in jail for 27 years. They kept Miriam Makeba out of South Africa for several decades and would not even allow her to bury her mother. They turned her into an itinerant musician. The massacre in Soweto, Pretoria and other parts of South Africa occurred . The US, Great Britain and all the Scandinavian countries never gave a thought to the dehumanizing conditions of South Africans. They supported apartheid all through and through,until it was beyond their control. The Ukrainians’ sympathizers of today were nowhere to be found to tell us of the human price that South Africans were paying.

Sam Nujoma, another carpenter like our Lord Jesus Christ, had to fight the West to free his Namibian people. The West had ridiculed him at the beginning, calling him an illiterate, an ordinary carpenter. But unfortunately for them, his people believed in him. They bought his gospel of freedom and liberty. The Russians supported him as well as Nigeria. Today, by the grace of almighty God, Namibians are free.

Robert Mugabe, (may his valiant soul rest in perfect peace), had to deal with the shenanigans of the West over the land of his people. They demonized him and called him all sorts of names because he frustrated their greed. They put their foolish sanctions on Zimbabwe, trying to bring him down and never spared a thought for Zimbabweans. He never gave up. He stood his ground till the end. Russia also offered its support. Those shedding tears for Ukrainians were nowhere to be found to tell us the effects of those pernicious sanctions on ordinary people of Zimbabwe.

When the US and its allies nuclear-bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the U.S. didn’t think of women, children and the vulnerable. The U.S. did not think of the human cost. They did not think of the implications of their actions to humanity. They followed the First Law of Nature, which is SELF-PRESERVATION. Those who are hypocritically crying for Ukrainians were nowhere to be found to cry for the Japanese then.

Do we want to continue by recalling the perfidy of the West against Sylvanus Onlympio of Togo? Or Salvador Allende of Chile, democratically elected by his people? Or the Bay of Pigs invasion against Fidel Castro’s Cuba sponsored by American President John F. Kennedy in April 1961? Or the assassination of the Guyanese Waler Rodney by the Americans in 1980? Even the American citizens were so ashamed of their Government’s atrocities that they had to force the U.S. Congress to ban the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to stop assassinating foreign leaders!

The West, as Nelson Mandela pointed out, has no right to be the policeman of the World. The West could intimidate those of us who are small countries. They are not in position to tell Russia not to defend itself against West’s greed and domination. If they are so peeved, let them declare WAR against Russia and let us see how it would turn out.

I am not a Pastor or Reverend. Neither am I a Mallam or Sheik. I am not among those who claim God speaks to them on daily basis. I have no idea what tomorrow portends on this Ukrainian crisis.

But one thing I know for certain is that if the USA, NATO and the EU countries fail to get to the table quick enough to save Ukraine, if they insist on belligerence against Russia, it may lead to a full scale war. In the course of this war, Ukraine would be damaged beyond recognition and all the rest of the parties would pay heavy prices that have never been witnessed before in human history. It would be a kind of war that the world has never seen. It would be mother of all wars from which Europe would not recover from, for the next 50 years at least, with serious consequences for the world economy.

While the WEST would be able to inflict serious damages on Russia, the USA on the other hand, and in particular, would witness for the first time on its own land, and in its history, a nuclear devastation on its Eastern and Western coasts, if Russia upped the game. I am sure the elites in Washington DC do not want that. For Western Europe, it would be another turn of another set of tragedies which would benefit no one.

Putin does not need to occupy Ukraine. He should continue to shell Ukraine ceaselessly while arming the Eastern Ukrainians who are uncompromisingly pro-Russia. His focus should not just be the Western Ukrainian infrastructure, it should be their economic power houses to bring them to their knees and send serious warnings to others who might be contemplating such foolishness.

It is important that the same rules are applied across the planet. The same principles should suffice. What goes for “The Monroe Doctrine” in the American hemisphere should, without any inhibition or putrid holier-than-thou exudation, go for “The Czarina Catherina Doctrine” which I have chosen to call “The Putin Doctrine” in the Russian hemisphere. The generality of Americans and Europeans should wake up and smell the coffee. They should read their own history and get off the horse of hypocrisy and dishonesty.

If Putin is thinking like me, he should ask for the compulsory removal of all the countries sharing borders with Russia that are in NATO from the organization. He should show glaring hostility to them and destabilize them economically and militarily. He should put them under perpetual surveillance. He needs no war against them. History records the machinations of the U.S.A. against Cuba for several decades. Time to be courteous to the West has gone. It is time to face the Western bullies.

Beautifully, the propaganda machines of the West have serious challenges. The Fox News, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, SkY BBC, New York Times, The Guardian of London, Washington Post et al are in serious trouble. They are no longer the only sources of information. The information age is here. Whatever falsehood they put out on Putin would only suffice temporarily and could be countered in a smooth way across the planet. And within a very short time.

Vladimir Putin is a courageous man. He is a reasonable patriot. He is a Man of Peace. He has always been ready to negotiate equitably. He is calling the bluff of the bullies. The fact that he has refused to be pushed around does not make him a demon. He has every right to defend his fatherland. His principles of fairness and balance are what our world needs.

* Rèmí Oyèyemí writes from the US