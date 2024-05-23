Police abduct another Editor in Abuja

Thursday, May 23, 2024 8:19 pm
Nigerian Journalism once again came under attack on Wednesday, 22/5/2024 as the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of the Globalupfront Newspaper (Online), Mr. Madu Onuorah, was whisked away by men of the Nigerian Police Force about 6pm.
About ten fully-armed policemen stormed his residence in Lugbe, Abuja, in two Sienna buses.
He was arrested in the presence of his wife and children who fruitlessly demanded from the police why they were arresting the head of the family.
The police have seized Mr. Onuorah’s phones, thereby completely cutting him off from communication with people, including his family members.
He was not even allowed to contact his lawyer or any of his relations before he was whisked away to the Lugbe police station by the stern looking operatives.
To make sure Mr. Onuorah did not get attention or bail, the policemen who arrested him, though not of the Lugbe Police Station, simply dumped him at the Station and left no traces for friends and family members to reach them.
The Management of Globalupfront Newspapers states as follows:
Below is what Felix Abugu, a Senior journalist wrote about him:
MADU ONUORAH: THE ESTABLISHMENT HAS REALLY GONE GAGA
Yes, the Nigerian political establishment has really gone gaga: Madu Onuorah is the most unlikely candidate for this kind of harassment by JB.
A conservative, due-process man, Madu practices journalism by its very tenets. Forever facts-are-sacred kind of reporter, bureau chief, MD/Editor-in-chief and now publisher, Onuorah, a towering, handsome dark guy, isn’t a Sowore #Revolutionnow guy by any means, not one to publish and be damned without facts.
A defence reporter in the mold of our dear good old Juliet Ukabiala of the The Guardian of yore, Onuorah knew better than anyone else that he couldn’t just mess with the Khaki boys by misreporting them. Needless to say, he honed his practice under the military and came to symbolise for us at The Guardian and elsewhere the cherished old style of delete when in doubt.
So, I wager that if Madu (my own Madi Madi) was abducted because of what he wrote or allowed to run on his news site, then cry beloved journalism! We are just back to the satanic Decree 4 era without the law.
Release Madu, abeg. Enough of this nonsense!
