Eid El Kabir: Governors Radda, Ganduja, Namadi, Abiodun , Sule greet Muslims

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

As the Muslim faithful in Katsina State join the global celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has extended his warmest greetings and heartfelt felicitations to the people of the state.

In a message focused on unity and reflection, Governor Radda urged Muslims to draw inspiration from the timeless values of Eid-el-Kabir, particularly the lessons of obedience, sacrifice, and faith exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH) and his son, Ismail (PBUH).

This was contained in a Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed.

Governor Radda encouraged them to translate these lessons into lives filled with devotion, compassion, and selflessness.

“Let this Eid-el-Kabir be a time for strengthening the bonds of unity within our communities.

“May this celebration inspire acts of kindness and understanding that foster a spirit of brotherhood and solidarity. We must also uphold the teachings of Islam, which promote peace, tolerance, and respect for all, regardless of backgrounds or beliefs,” he said.

Governor Radda further called on the Muslim faithful to seek Divine intervention for the security challenges facing Katsina State and the nation. He urged those performing Hajj to offer special prayers for a safer Nigeria.

“Let us join hands in prayer, beseeching Allah to bless our state and nation with His guidance, protection, and blessings,” he concluded. “May this Eid-el-Kabir be a time of renewal, where we recommit ourselves to the pursuit of harmony, justice, and the betterment of our communities,” he added.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has extended his warmest congratulations to Muslim

Umma in Nigeria on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

He appealed to Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s administration.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, made available to journalists on Saturday stated that the: “Festival of Sacrifice is a celebration of faith, obedience, and devotion.”

According to the Statement, Ganduje described the important festival of Eid l-Adha as,. “a day to commemorate the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to Allah’s command.”

He said: “As we mark this significant event in the Islamic calendar, Nigerians should acknowledge the values of sacrifice, compassion, and generosity that are embodied in the spirit of Eid al-Adha.

“We recognize the importance of this occasion in promoting unity, love, and harmony among all Nigerians, regardless of their religious beliefs or backgrounds, and these lessons should bring us closer together in our march to attain nationhood.”

The APC National Chairman charged Nigerians to, “come together at this auspicious time to celebrate our diversity and strengthen our bonds as one nation.

“As we celebrate Eid al-Adha, we should also remember those who are less fortunate and those affected by the current challenges in our country by extending love in solidarity and support for one another.”

He enjoined Nigerians to reflect on the lesson of the festival by sustaining its values and principles in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, in his steady steps to make Nigeria great again.

Ganduje assured Nigerians that President Tinubu, ” is making the right decisions to revamp the economy and curtail the insecurity in the country,” pleading with Nigerians to give the Tinubu-led administration’ time to fix the country.

He congratulated all Nigerians, particularly, Muslims, “on this auspicious occasion and wish everyone a happy Eid al-Adha.”

*Eid El Kabir: Governor Namadi reaffirms commitment to achieving greater Jigawa

Jigawa state Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi has extended his warmest greetings and best wishes to the people of Jigawa state and Muslims across the country during the Eid El Kabir celebrations.

He reaffirmed his desire to achieve a greater Jigawa state.

He said, “this blessed occasion reminds us of the values of sacrifice, endurance, and devotion to Allah.”

developmental projects In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, Governor Namadi reiterated his administration’s commitment to taking the state to greater heights by executing human and infrastructural.

“The overarching objective of my administration’s 12-point agenda is the transformation of our dear state into a modern, self-sufficient, and economically developed haven where all residents will live in peace and prosperity,” the governor said.

“In the past 12 months of our state affairs management, we have demonstrated our administration’s commitment to economic empowerment, youth employment, agricultural transformation, education revitalization, and infrastructure development, among other areas,” he added.

According to the Statement:. “Despite the challenges posed by the prevailing economic situation in the country, Governor Namadi remains optimistic about the future, reaffirming that the journey to Greater Jigawa is progressing as envisaged.

“Our administration is committed to executing programs and initiatives that aim to enhance our people’s quality of life. We are working tirelessly to enhance the economic status of our people, thereby reducing the level of poverty among our citizens.”

While reiterating his oft-repeated resolve to checkmate poverty in the state through various people-oriented projects, Governor Namadi stated that: “Given this, we have determined that we will decrease the poverty rate in the state by 10% annually.”

Governor Namadi concluded his message with a prayer for unity, peace, and blessings for all, adding that: “May this Eid bring joy, peace, and blessings to every home. May Allah accept our sacrifices and grant us the strength to overcome our challenges. Eid Mubarak!”

*Governor Abiodun Urges Muslims To Embrace Virtues Of Prophet Ibrahim

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has called on Muslim Ummar in Nigeria to use the occasion of the Eid-El-Kabir celebration to reflect on the teachings of Prophet Ibrahim (May Peace Be Upon Him) and strive to emulate his unwavering faith, obidience and dedication to serving the greater good.

In his goodwill message to all the Muslims across the world and Ogun State in particular, Governor Abiodun emphasized the importance of submitting to the Almighty God and prioritizing spiritual well-being over worldly desires.

He highlighted the significance of selflessness, compassion, and the willingness to make sacrifices for the sake of faith and the betterment of humanity.

“This special season serves as an important reminder to all adherents for total submission to the Almighty God and the need to prioritize spiritual well-being over worldly desires.

“It is also a period of sober reflection on the importance of selflessness, compassion, and the willingness to make sacrifices for the sake of our faith and the betterment of humanity,” he said.

The governor added that Sallah presents an opportunity for Muslims to gather with their families, strengthen their bonds, and share in the blessings of the festive period.

“It is a celebration of virtues and a time to express our appreciation to Allah (SWT) for His countless favours and to seek His forgiveness and guidance.

“May this Eid bring us closer to our Creator, foster unity and harmony within our communities, and inspire us to be beacons of compassion, generosity, and righteousness.

“May Allah (SWT) accept our prayers, our acts of worship, and our sacrifices during this blessed time. May He shower His blessings upon us, our loved ones, and the entire Muslim ummah. Eid Mubarak!” Abiodun said.

*Gov Sule Calls For Prayers, Condemns Kidnapping In Nasarawa State

The governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule has felicitated the Muslim faithful across the State on the occasion of the Eid-El-Kabir Sallah. In his Sallah message, the governor celebrated Muslims for witnessing the festival of sacrifice, which is a “Test of faith in commemoration of the sublime submission by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace Be Upon Him) to the call for sacrifice.” He implored all faithful to therefore imbibe the virtues of selflessness, brotherhood, sacrifice and adherence to God’s precepts.

He charged Muslims to introspect on the relationship with God as well as their fellow human beings, as the acceptable way of devoted living, hence peaceful coexistence and love in the community. He called on them to keep giving peace a cardinal part of their lives, show love to others, exhibit tolerance and understanding amongst fellow Muslims and humanity generally.

The Governor called for prayers for the leadership of the nation, especially President Bola Tinubu, that they may “sustain peace, harmony, socio-cultural and economic prosperity which or dear State and Nigeria are known for.” He admonished citizens and residents of the State to avoid unlawful behaviours that can truncate the peace that subsists in the State. He calls asked for prayers on behalf of pilgrims currently carrying out the pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, praying God to reward their acts of worship and bring them safely back home after the rites.

Governor Sule condemned the security breaches that have recently occurred in parts of the State, promising to wield the big stick against those caught breaking the law. “I therefore warn that government will not spare the culprits of heinous acts, as the security agencies will continue to hunt them in their locations,” he pledged. He assured the people that his administration is determined, and will not rest in the bid to ensure a secured Nasarawa State.

He called on Nigerians to bear the discomfort brought about by the harsh economic situation in the country. The governor assured that the government will continue to do its best to alleviate the suffering. He said citizens should preserver in supporting their leaders to achieve their set goals of providing acceptable governance.

The governor concluded his address with a call to motorists and pedestrians to adhere to traffic rules. He also advised personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps and other security agencies to heighten their law enforcement duties during the celebrations.