2027: Sen Kalu Tasks OUK Movement To Deepen Grassroots Recruitment

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has charged the reconstituted Executives of OUK Movement , Abia’s largest socio-political ideological group to intensify their efforts in accomplishing the Political goals of the group.

The Abia-North Lawmaker gave the charge on Saturday at his Igbere camp Neya country home where he presided over the swearing in and inauguration of the newly reconstituted Executives of the group.

Expressing his disappointment over the outcome of the 2023 elections in the state, Kalu charged the new leadership to redouble their mobilisation efforts at their various wards and local government areas to improve it’s fortunes in the 2027 elections.

According to Kalu only members who improve on their wards in favour of the Party will have extra benefits. He told them to remain united and resist financial inducements.

He urged the group’s EXCOS of Abia South and Central Senatorial Districts to emulate EXCOS of Abia-North by deepening their grass root mobilization.

Speaking on their request concerning the challenges faced by few local governments, the APC Senator urged them to prioritise their needs and give each other necessary support needed for growth. He assured them of total commitment and support to achieve the desired goals of the group and for the general benefit

of the APC.

State Chairman of the group, Hon. Ojisi Ogbaja appreciated Orji Kalu for his commitment in supporting the group. He also informed that the group has continued to witness an influx of new members while announcing new strategies implemented by the group to bring better results. Ogbaja informed that state leadership decided to expand the leadership at the ward level to 57 inorder to improve its grassroots strength .

He said; “Put in your best because we need to win at all times . Our target was to capture the political power of all the positions in the state. We have visited your wards without your knowledge to see what you are doing.

“We have 17 Chairmen at the Local Government Area Chairmen and 3 Zonal Chairmen and five Executives at the state level. At the ward level we have 27 Executives and another 30 leaders to make it 57.

“We decided it’s better to decongest the top and populate the grassroots because that is where the Politics lies. Spreading is very important, the LGA leaders must be liberal enough to spread the offices , put yourself in the shoes of the person financing the group , every LGA will also have a file opened at the state party headquarters”. the state chairman said