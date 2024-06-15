Attack on soldiers: Obaseki vows to flush out cultists, Okaigheles, other criminal gangs

By Jethro Ibileke

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has vowed that the State Government will not leave any stone unturned to flush out criminal gangs in the State, including the now proscribed Okaigheles.

He disclosed this on Friday when he received the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Obinna Onubogu, who was on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Benin City.

He warned that the State Government will not accept a similar incident that happened in the Okomu area, where Okaigheles and militant groups allegedly shot at soldiers.

He disclosed that the State Government is collaborating with all security agencies to go after all those that were involved in the incident.

He noted: “I have been privileged this morning to receive, in our office, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2, Division, Nigeria Army, Major General Obinna Onubogu. He is on an inspection of his area of command.

“The military has been of great support to our security efforts in Edo State. The Brigade Commander is a member of our State Security Council and they have provided tremendous backup and support to the other security agencies in the State.

“Last week, we had an unfortunate incident in the Okomu area where militants and some community youths shot at some soldiers. Fortunately, there was no casualty. We are going after all those that were involved in the incident.

“We will not accept the level of arms build-up by cultists and Okaigheles in Edo State, and the State Government wants to reiterate that with the backing of the Military, we will go after criminal gangs who are constituting a nuisance in Edo and building up arms in our State to terrorize citizens.”

He added: “I thank the GOC for the visit, assurance, and support to our security efforts in Edo State, and assuring you that our government will always work closely with the military and other security agencies, and provide the needed support to all State and Federal security agencies to enable us to perform our duties as a government to protect lives and property of Edo citizens.”

In his remark, the General Officer Commanding, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Obinna Onubogu, thanked the Governor for supporting the Nigerian Army.

“I thank the Governor for the frank discussion we had concerning security in Edo State. I am here to thank the Governor for the support he has given to us in the discharge of our duties in safeguarding the federation, particularly the people in Edo State.

“We have had recent clashes where a few misguided youths have attacked our men. This is quite unacceptable. I have conveyed that to His Excellency.

“Going forward, we are hoping such incidents will not occur again and if it does occur, we will take decisive actions to stop all criminals who attempt to thwart the activities of the Army and other security agencies within Edo State.

“We will continue to work with the people and the State Government to ensure things remain calm in the State.

“I also visited the Oba of Benin where I also conveyed this message and he re-assured me that the people will work with us towards safety and security in the State.

“We are glad that all sectors in the State, be it government and traditional, are working towards the same purpose. We hope to see peace and safety continue in the State.”

PHOTO CAPTION

L-R: Major-General Obinna Onubogu, Governor Godwin Obaseki, and Commander, 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen Ebenezer O. Oduyebo