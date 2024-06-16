IBEDC celebrated Eid-el-Kabir, warns against energy theft

IBEDC celebrated Eid-el-Kabir, warns against energy theft

Sunday, June 16, 2024


 

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc extends warm greetings to all Muslims and Nigerians on Eid-El-Kabir.

In a statement, the Acting Managing Director, Engr. Francis Agoha emphasized the importance of selflessness, brotherly love, and sacrifice in fostering unity and prosperity for Nigeria, as some of the key values extolled during this season.

Engr. Agoha restates IBEDC’s dedication to providing quality service, within the remit of its control, even during holidays. He assures customers that technical teams are committed to promptly resolving any faults that may occur during this period.

The Managing Director appealed to customers to refrain from engaging in energy theft, as it contradicts Eid-El-Kabir’s spirit of honesty and sacrifice. Energy theft is a criminal offence that undermines the quality of service
for all customers.

He urged customers to report any issues or complaints to IBEDC offices or call the customer care line at 07001239999 instead of resorting to illegal activities.

Engr. Agoha also warned against tampering with electrical installations, highlighting the dangers of such actions, which can lead to severe electrical accidents. He advised customers to ensure proper earthing of their premises as part of their safety measures.

Furthermore, he encouraged customers to utilize IBEDC’s hassle-free payment channels for bill settlements and vending to avoid disconnection. The payment channels include the IBEDCPAY app for Android and iOS users, FetsWallet, Quickteller, Payarena, Jumia, Watu, Buypower, and ATMs.
“IBEDC offices will remain open during public holidays from 9 am to 3 pm to address customer needs, and inquiries can also be made via email at [email protected].”

