Eid-el-Kabir: Orji Kalu greets Muslims

Chairman, Senate committee on privatization and former Governor of Abia state, Dr Orji Kalu has felicitated with the Muslim community on this year’s celebration of Eid-El-Kabir.

Kalu, while admonishing religious leaders to use their positions to advocate for peace and unity across the country, called on Nigerians to use the special season to offer prayers for the nation.

The former governor stresses that religious tolerance is a panacea for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, adding that the country’s heterogeneous nature should be explored for national growth and development.

Kalu in a goodwill message in commemoration of the 2024 Eid-El-Kabir celebration, urges the Muslim faithful to uphold the tenet of Islam in their endeavour.

He said ” I join our Muslim brothers and sisters across the globe in celebrating Eid-El-Kabir. ” It is a special season for sober reflection and spiritual rebirth. Let us embrace the teachings of the holy Qu’ran, and exemplary life of the prophet Mohammed.