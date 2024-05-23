FCMB Group’s 11th AGM: Record Performance, Strategic Expansion, and Increased Capitalisation on the Agenda

Thursday, May 23, 2024 1:40 pm
FCMB Group Plc FCMB will hold its 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, May 24, at the Balmoral Convention Center, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos in Lagos.
The meeting will convene stakeholders, including shareholders, board members, and key executives, to analyse the financial institution’s recently released 2023 financial report and deliberate on strategies aimed at driving future growth, enhancing shareholder value, and delivering exceptional customer satisfaction.
Ordinary business:
Special Business
iii. That the issued share capital of the Company be and is hereby increased from 9,901,355,390.50 ( Nine Billion, Nine Hundred and One Million, Three hundred and Fifty Five Thousand, Three Hundred and Ninety Naira, Fifty Kobo) divided into 19,802,710,781 (Nineteen Billion, Eight Hundred and Two Million, Seven Hundred and ten Thousand, Seven Hundred and Eighty One) ordinary shares of 50k (Fifty Kobo) each, to 19,802,710,781.00 (Nineteen Billion, Eight Hundred and Two Million, Seven Hundred and ten Thousand, Seven Hundred and Eighty One Naira) divided into 39,605,421,562 (Thirty Nine Billion, Six Hundred and Five Million, Four Hundred and Twenty One Thousand, Five Hundred and Sixty Two) ordinary shares of 50k (Fifty Kobo) each by the creation and addition of 19,802,710,781 (Nineteen Billion, Eight Hundred and Two Million, Seven Hundred and Ten Thousand, Seven Hundred and Eighty One) ordinary shares of 50k (Fifty Kobo) each ranking pari-passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company (save that such additional ordinary shares shall not be considered for the dividend recommended by the Company in respect of the profit for the year ended 31 December 2023).
A holding company listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), FCMB Group continues to set the pace for excellence in the banking and financial services industry, driven by a commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainable growth. The discussions and resolutions from the 11th AGM will set the stage for the bank’s future endeavours, ensuring its continued contribution to the overall economic growth and development of Nigeria.
FCMB Group Plc is a financial services group, with operating companies divided along four business groups: The Banking Group (First City Monument Bank Limited (‘The Bank’), FCMB Bank UK Limited and FCMB Microfinance Limited); Consumer Finance (Credit Direct Limited); Investment Banking (FCMB Capital Markets Limited and CSL Stockbrokers Limited); and Investment Management (FCMB Pensions Limited, FCMB Asset Management Limited and FCMB Trustees Limited). Listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with the ticker symbol ‘FCMB’, FCMB Group Plc has 19.8 billion ordinary shares held by over 516,000 shareholders. The Group and its subsidiaries are building and driving an ecosystem that fosters inclusive and sustainable growth in their communities, primarily in Africa, its diaspora, and the United Kingdom.
