MFM’s Olukoya Teams Up Femi Esho to Build Africa’s First Musical Museum and Empire

By Bimbo Esho

*An Unprecedented Musical Legacy is Underway

A monumental and unprecedented project is currently in the works, poised to revolutionize the musical landscape of Africa. This groundbreaking initiative will not only captivate the nation but also make waves across the entire African continent. The collaboration between two eminent figures—Dr. DK Olukoya, a distinguished preacher, and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire Church and Chief Femi Esho, a renowned music expert and founder of Evergreen Musical Company—marks the beginning of an extraordinary venture.

The Vision: Evergreen Music Heritage Foundation

The project, spearheaded by the Evergreen Music Heritage Foundation, aims to establish the largest music empire ever seen in Africa. Slated for completion by the end of the year, the empire will encompass:

A comprehensive music museum

An extensive music library

A gallery featuring head busts of iconic artists

Over 1,000 historical photographs of Nigerian musicians dating back to 1914

Relics of vintage costumes and musical instruments

An event center for concerts

A cinema theater

A recording studio

This all-encompassing center is set to become a premier tourist destination, drawing music enthusiasts from around the globe to celebrate the rich heritage of Nigerian music.

Leadership and Support

Chief Femi Esho, the Chairman of the Evergreen Music Heritage Foundation and a celebrated music aficionado, is joined by the esteemed Dr. DK Olukoya as the Patron. Dr. Olukoya, known primarily for his profound spiritual leadership, also harbors a deep passion for music. His extensive knowledge spans various genres, including highlife, juju, folklore, traditional music, reggae, country music, and gospel. This passion is evident in the music ministry of his church, MFM, whose choir has garnered international acclaim.

A Shared Passion for Music

Dr. Olukoya’s collaboration with Chief Esho may surprise some, but those familiar with Dr. Olukoya’s background recognize his dedication to music. A former music teacher, Dr. Olukoya’s influence has significantly shaped the MFM choir, which performs notable highlife and folklore compositions, emphasizing their moral and cultural values.

Dr. Olukoya’s multifaceted expertise—ranging from being a first-class graduate and pioneering scientist to a respected preacher—complements his role as Patron of the Evergreen Music Heritage Foundation. His financial and moral support has been instrumental in advancing this historic project.

A Call to Action

Bimbo Esho, the Executive Secretary of the foundation, acknowledges Dr. Olukoya’s invaluable contributions and underscores the need for continued support. The project, located at Oyedele Ogunniyi Street, Anthony Village, Ikeja, Lagos, requires further financial backing to achieve its full potential.

“We call upon music enthusiasts and lovers of Nigerian music worldwide to support this dream,” Bimbo Esho appeals. “This initiative represents a legacy that will preserve and celebrate the enduring values and rich history of our music for generations to come. It is a place where the youth can immerse themselves in quality music and explore the rich musical heritage of Nigeria.”

Conclusion

The Evergreen Music Heritage Foundation promises to be a historic landmark, celebrating Nigeria’s musical heritage and serving as a beacon for future generations. The collaboration between Dr. DK Olukoya and Chief Femi Esho underscores the transformative power of music and the importance of preserving its legacy.