Power, infrastructure, SAPZ top Oyebanji’s engagement with devt agencies

Sunday, May 19, 2024 4:17 pm


Gov Oyebanji in the US

Gov Oyebanji in the US

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji continued his engagement with relevant agencies and institutions in the US las week focusing on how to strengthen power infrastructure, agriculture, effective take off of its knowledge zone and Special Agriculture Processing Zone , among others.

The Governor met with some major players in the sectors including  Power Africa and DFC teams to further deepen private sector investments in the State.

The meeting with Power Africa discussed Ekiti’s recently enhanced autonomous regulatory environment, and explored options on how to bring various clean energy solutions to Ekiti State, as part of the Government’s efforts to improve power infrastructure and increase electricity supply in the State.

The meeting with DFC focused on the State’s special economic zones, and looks to crowd in more private sector operators into the Ekiti Knowledge Zone and the Special Agriculture Processing Zone.

Governor Oyebanji said at the end of the meetings that he is optimistic of a huge investment flowing into the state, following expressions of interest by investors.

He said the government has put in place regulatory framework that would protect investments in the state as well as an enabling environment that guarantees growth.

The Governor cited the success stories of CAVISTA Holdings and Promasidor, two major investors who took over moribund assets in the state and turned them around, thereby creating jobs and economic opportunities for the citizens.

While CAVISTA took over the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resorts and turned it into a world class tourist and hospitality entity, Promasidor took over the Ikun Dairy Farm.

The BAO administration is relentless in seeking workable partnerships with investors, development agencies and private players to invest in the state, create opportunities for the citizens in line with its shared prosperity agenda.

