Sanwo-Olu Commiserates with Lagos Speaker, Obasa Over Father’s Death

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commiserated with the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, on the death of his beloved father, Alhaji Sulaiman Obasa.

The late Alhaji Sulaiman Obasa died early Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at the age of 83.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, urged Obasa, the deceased family, friends, associates and the entire people of Agege to immortalise the good name of the late businessman.

He said: “As humans, losing our loved ones is one of the most difficult experiences we can face and although they may be gone, the memories and the love we shared are forever etched in our hearts to nurture and cherish.

“we must also take solace in God for a good life lived by the deceased.

“On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government and the people of Lagos State, I sympathise with my brother, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on the demise of his beloved father, Alhaji Sulaiman Obasa.

“I also send my heartfelt condolences to the entire Obasa family and the people of Agege over the death of the patriarch of the Obasa family.

“Alhaji Sulaiman Obasa lived a fulfilled life as a religious and community leader. He was a successful businessman, especially in the transportation, oil and gas sectors.

“The immediate family and the entire community would miss the late Alhaji Obasa’s elderly and wise counsel.

“I pray that God will grant Alhaji Sulaiman Obasa eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Below is a statement from the Speaker’s office

Baba Obasa, a loving family man and community leader in his lifetime, was a successful businessman in the oil and gas and in the transportation sectors owning filling stations.

He was also reputed for his success in farming, through which many citizens have always been empowered.

A devoted Muslim, Pa Obasa dedicated his life to the service of Allah and mankind taking care of the needy and the less privileged.

He is survived by his wives, children and grandchildren among whom is the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

His remains would be interred at 4pm in the Agege (Old Abeokuta Motor Road) area of Lagos State, according to Islamic rites.