Your rapport with North dangerous to Igbo interest, Ohanaeze tells Peter Obi

Sunday, May 19, 2024 8:16 pm


Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has warned Mr Peter Obi the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, his handshake across the North could jeopardise Igbo Presidential interest in 2027.

Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary General of the group, in a statement noted that alliance of leaders of the opposition parties and potential merger of existing parties as spearheaded by by Obi’s confidant, Prof. Pat Utomi, to sack President Bola Tinubu in 2027 was charged with anticipation.

“The recent political maneuvers of former Anambra Governor and 2023 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, have stirred both surprise and scrutiny among Nigerians and Ndigbo. Mr. Obi’s deliberative visits to key Northern figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Jigawa Governor Dr. Sule Lamido, hint at potential opposition party alignments aimed at unseating President Tinubu in 2027.

“The Northern political establishment, religious scholars, and traditional institutions harbor reservations towards Mr. Obi for several notable reasons. Firstly, his failure to clearly address the issue of Biafra Agitation and enunciate a definitive stance on the matter has left the Northern elites hesitant about endorsing an Igbo presidency.

“Secondly, questions abound concerning the substantive benefits that the North stands to gain from Mr. Obi’s self-reliant and self-assured political approach, especially when contrasted with the impactful empowerment endeavors undertaken by figures like President Tinubu and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.
“Thirdly, the North is bewildered as to why Mr. Obi has shifted his focus from his historical support bases such as the Southeast, Middle Belt, and Niger Delta regions, redirecting his efforts towards soliciting acceptance in the Northwest and Northeast areas,” Ohanaeze Ndigbo stated.

The apex body, therefore, implored Mr Obi to glean wisdom from the poignant lessons of history, “specifically the disenchanting experiences of past Igbo presidential candidates, who pinned their hopes on Northern endorsement.”

"Ohanaeze Ndigbo extends well wishes to Mr. Obi in his political pursuits in the North but implores him to glean wisdom from the poignant lessons of history, specifically the disenchanting experiences of past Igbo presidential candidates who pinned their hopes on Northern endorsement.

“Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Senator Chuba Okadigbo, and others serve as stark reminders of the disappointments faced by Igbo aspirants despite their overtures and perceived alliances with the North,” Isiguzoro noted.

 

