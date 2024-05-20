Former President Jonathan to flag off construction of Trans-Kalabari road, Rivers.

Monday, May 20, 2024 10:38 am


 

Former President Goodluck Jonathan

* Funds from IGR,30 percent cost already paid to the Contractor 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is expected to flag off the construction of the multi-billion naira Trans-Kalabari road by the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State on Monday, May 2024.

The administration of Governor Fubara had approved N222.1

billion for the construction of the road which will traverse the the three Kalabari local government areas of Akuku-Toru, Asari-Toru, and Degema, and another contiguous local area.

The flag-off of the construction of the road is part of the first anniversary of the administration of Governor Fubara who took the oath of office on May 29.

The funds for the project are going to be sourced from the state’s Internally Generated Revenue, IGR. Already 30 percent has been paid to the contractor, which will be completed in 32 months.

In a letter of invitation sighted by our Correspondent, former President Jonathan will be expected in Rivers State on Monday, the venue of the epoch-making event will be at Nkpor-Akar junction in Rumuolemini in Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

 

 

 

 

