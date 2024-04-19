NEC Meeting: Those who wanted PDP to implode are disappointed – Farah Dagogo

*In the interest of PDP, Damagum will vacate as National Chairman in August

A former member of the National Assembly from Rivers State, Hon. Dagogo Farah, has described the outcome of the 98th meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Executive Committee, NEC, Meeting as another demonstration of the resilience of the party to weather any storm that comes its way.

Dagogo who represented the Degema-Bonny federal constituency in the House of Representatives was reacting to the outcome of the make-or-mar NEC meeting of PDP.

The former Lawmaker said that in the build-up to the NEC Meeting, suggestions and permutations had been rife regarding the likelihood of the PDP running into another round of crises as the party tries to navigate a path for the North Central Zone in producing a substantive National Chairman to complete the truncated tenure of former Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

In a press statement issued by his Media aide, Ibrahim Lawal, said that Dagogo who was speaking on the sidelines of the NEC meeting that saw Umar Damagum retaining his position as the Party’s Acting National Chairman until the subsequent NEC meeting scheduled for August, pointed out that those who genuinely have the best interests of the party at heart made timely sacrifices to keep the party firm and afloat.

According to the former member of the House of Representatives but for the political maturity and sagacity employed by the Party’s National Leader and Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, along with other leaders, before and during the NEC Meeting, the party would have “‘played into the hands of some individuals, who wanted the party to implode to improve their political fortunes”‘.

He expressed optimism that by the adjourned date of August, Damagum would have seen that “it is in the best interest of the party for him to vacate the position for a more purposeful and result-oriented leadership”.

” For me, the outcome of the NEC Meeting was a win-win situation. Against all odds, the party came out unscathed and will continue to wax stronger. Yes, the Acting Chairman retained his position, but it is obvious to him now and others that it would be in the best interest of the party for him to vacate that position for a more purposeful and result-oriented leadership by August.

Dagogo further said “The so-called tension generated in the build-up of the NEC meeting was orchestrated by the inordinate desire of some few individuals who wanted to thwart the sterling call by party faithful for a review of its failing leadership and directionless.

“The Party, however, did not play into the hands of those individuals, who wanted the party to implode to improve their political fortunes, thanks in good measure to the political maturity and sagacity employed by the Party’s National Leader and Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, along other leaders, before and during the NEC Meeting. We are where we are now because of their sacrifices and dedication to the party, ” he added.