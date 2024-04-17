Uzodimma urges youths to pursue dreams relentlessly  

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has counselled the youths in Imo State and by extension in the country, to pursue their dreams relentlessly and with passion.

The Governor gave the advice Monday night in his office at Government House Owerri when he received in audience Miss Angel Obinwanne, an indigene of Imo State who was the 1st runner up at the recent Teen Queen Nigeria 2024 Pageant which held in Sapele, Delta State.

Governor Uzodimma congratulated Miss Angel, a Food Science Technology student of Imo State University, Owerri for the courage to follow her passion through and used the opportunity to urge the youths in general to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

Governor Uzodimma said: “It brings me immense joy to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Miss Angel Obinwanne

on her remarkable achievement as the 1st Princess at Teen Queen Nigeria 2024 beauty Pageant. Your dedication and talent have truly shone through.

“My administration remains committed to nurturing the potential of every Imo citizen and this success is a testament to our collective efforts, with your triumph serving as an inspiration to fellow youths, reminding them to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

“I encourage you to continue blazing your trail with passion and determination. Remember, with perseverance and resilience, you will undoubtedly conquer greater heights. The State Government stands firmly behind you, ready to support your journey towards excellence in all your future endeavours.

“Congratulations once again.”

Earlier, Miss Angel who was accompanied by her mother and aunty thanked Governor Uzodimma for supporting her dream when she indicated interest to be part of the contest.

She said she was pleased to return to the Governor with heart full of appreciation for his encouragement and to reassure him of her determination to make Imo State proud whenever the opportunity presents itself.