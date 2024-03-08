Why Councilor representing Wike’s Ward 9 resigned, dumped Minister for Fubara

* Says “If you say the truth, you die, if you lie, you die, better say the truth and die” as reasons for aligning with Fubara

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Acho Prince Nna, the Councilor and Leader of the Obio-Akpor local government Legislative Assembly representing Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory Ward 9 has resigned both as Councilor and as Leader of Council to support Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

In a letter of resignation which he signed, Hon Achor Prince Nna dumped Wike’s political group for Governor Fubara’s because of his “personal conviction to align with the truth in the face of the current political issues in Rivers State coupled with unwarranted, intimidation, marginalization, bullying from some leaders of Obio-Akpor local government Council”.

Achor further said in the face all that he has chosen to align

with “progressive minds to liberate and develop Rivers State in tune with the SIMplified Movement,(the political movement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara).

Full Text of Letter of Resignation of Hon Achor Prince Nna representing Nyesom Wike’s Ward.

LETTER OF RESIGNATION AS LEADER OBIO/AKPOR 9TH LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL AND AS A COUNCILOR REPRESENTING WARD 9 (RUMU-EPIRIKOM AND ELIOPARANWO)

Let me begin by thanking the leadership and good people of Ward 9 in particular and the Obio /Akpor local government area in general for this great opportunity to serve as the Leader of our dear Local Government legislative Council. Permit me to also thank specifically His Excellency, Chief Bar E. N. Wike, GSSRS. POS AFRICA LIFE BENCHER (the Minister of FCT) for primarily allowing me to represent him as a councillor

in his ward before ascending to the position of the Leader of the Legislative Council. Having said this Mr Chairman, may I most respectfully inform you hereunder that I have by this notice resigned from my position as the Leader of Obio/Akpor Legislative Council and as a councillor representing the good people of Ward 9.

This resignation is hitherto born out of my .conviction to align with the truth in the face of the current political issues in Rivers State

coupled with the unwarranted intimidation, marginalization, coercion, bullying and arm-twisting from some Leaders of Obio/Akpor Local

Government. Senator Dino Malaye once said if you say the truth, you die, if you lie, you die. Better to say the truth and die”.

My Chairman, I want to align with the progressive minds to liberate and develop Rivers State in tune with the SIMplified Movement. Let it be known that this resignation will never negate my earlier resolve

to work in consonance with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’a’s RENEWED HOPE agenda. I will support the State government in any way to earth the dreams of Mr. President as well as entrench and engender peace, development, and empowerment for the Rivers people. Once again I remain so grateful to the leadership and people of Ward 9

God bless the good people of Ward 9

God bless the good people of Obio Akpor

God bless our dear Party, the Peoples Democratic Party

God bless our dear Party, the People S Democratic Party

God Bless Rivers State

Signed :

Rt Hon Achor Prince Nna

Councilor Ward 9 / Leader Obio/Akpor 9th Legislative Council.