Nigerian Press Council boss sues for national unity

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Press Council, Dr. Dili Ezughah, has called on all Nigerians to come together in order to promote national unity and cohesion.

Dr. Ezughah stated this in Abuja when he was conferred with the Sir Ahmadu Bello Platinum Award as the” Jakadan Zaman Lafiya Matasan Arewa Neijeriya (Ambassador of Peace to the Northern Youths /Icon and Cynosure of Nation Building by the coalition of Northern youths.

A statement issued by Mrs Chinyere Facah, head of Public Relations and Protocol of the NPC quoted the Executive secretary as saying that with the recent appointments and policies of the Bola Tinubu administration, Nigerians should support the government in pushing for national cohesion.

According to the Executive Secretary, Nigerians should look beyond their religious and ethnic differences “and look at our common humanity” as a reason for national peace and Unity.

He said no matter the tribal and religious differences in the country, “people’s need irrespective of their ethnicity or religion, are basically the same and revolve around the desire for good living for oneself and the ability to provide for one’s family”

Dr. Ezughah expressed delight at the award and appealed to leaders at all levels to engage the youths of the country more seriously.

.

Earlier in a remark, the spokesperson for the group, Coalition of the Northern Youth Forum, Malam Mohammed Abdulrazaq, said Dr. Ezughah was selected for the award due to his enormous sacrifice and immense contributions to nation building.

He said northern youths are concerned about national unity and sees the efforts of the Executive Secretary in this direction as worthy of recognition.