Nigerian Press Council boss sues for national unity

Nigerian Press Council boss sues for national unity

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 12:03 pm


Dr. Ezughah stated this in Abuja when he was conferred with the Sir Ahmadu Bello Platinum Award as the" Jakadan Zaman Lafiya Matasan Arewa Neijeriya (Ambassador of Peace to the Northern Youths /Icon and Cynosure of Nation Building by the coalition of Northern youths.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Press Council, Dr. Dili Ezughah, has called on all Nigerians to come together in order to promote national unity and cohesion.

Dr. Ezughah stated this in Abuja when he was conferred with the Sir Ahmadu Bello Platinum Award as the” Jakadan Zaman Lafiya Matasan Arewa Neijeriya (Ambassador of Peace to the Northern Youths /Icon and Cynosure of Nation Building by the coalition of Northern youths.

A statement issued by Mrs Chinyere Facah, head of Public Relations and Protocol of the NPC quoted the Executive secretary as saying that with the recent appointments and policies of the Bola Tinubu administration, Nigerians should support the government in pushing for national cohesion.

According to the Executive Secretary, Nigerians should look beyond their religious and ethnic differences “and look at our common humanity” as a reason for national peace and Unity.

He said no matter the tribal and religious differences in the country, “people’s need irrespective of their ethnicity or religion, are basically the same and revolve around the desire for good living for oneself and the ability to provide for one’s family”

Dr. Ezughah expressed delight at the award and appealed to leaders at all levels to engage the youths of the country more seriously.
.
Earlier in a remark, the spokesperson for the group, Coalition of the Northern Youth Forum, Malam Mohammed Abdulrazaq, said Dr. Ezughah was selected for the award due to his enormous sacrifice and immense contributions to nation building.

He said northern youths are concerned about national unity and sees the efforts of the Executive Secretary in this direction as worthy of recognition.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


      Mohammed Idris 41 mins ago

    President Tinubu’s First Year in Office: Propelling Nigeria Towards Renewal  
    Katsina state Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda 3 hours ago

    2024 Hajj: Governor Radda gifts each Katsina  pilgrim 720 Saudi riyals 
    Festus Adedayo 5 hours ago

    Tinubu’s disappearing act and Agbalowomeri
    7 hours ago

    Our Tax Reforms Initiated for Overall Benefits of Nigerians – VP Shettima
    Pastor Lanre Alabi addressing the World Press Conference held in Lagos. 17 hours ago

    Excitement As Christ Embassy Announces Date For 2024 Edition Of Rhapathon With Pastor Chris
    African Development Bank 18 hours ago

    Jigawa collaborates with the African Development Bank for Agro-Industrial Development
    Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa his Award of Honour 19 hours ago

    Bature bags Kano football association award
    Bob Marley 20 hours ago

    It’s Bob Marley All Over The World 43 Years After