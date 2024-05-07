Unilateral suspension of 3 lawmakers illegal, unconstitutional – Edo AAC guber candidate

*The lawmakers react: Our suspension vendetta, politically-motivated

By Jethro Ibileke

Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), for the 21 September governorship election in Edo State, Dr Udoh Oberaifo, has condemned the unilateral suspension of three members of the State House of Assembly by the Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku.

Agbebaku had on Monday slammed an indefinite suspension on the three lawmakers, namely, Donald Okogbe (PDP, Akoko-Edo II), Bright Iyamu (PDP, Orihonmwon South), and Adeh Isibor, (APC, Esan North-East I), over alleged plot to impeach him and other principal officers council (POC).

Speaking to journalists in Benin, Oberaifo described the suspension of the three lawmakers as illegal and unconstitutional

He noted that the Speaker lacked the legal power and right to suspend a lawmaker democratically elected by the people.

“What will now happen to the lawmaking, representation, and the constituents of these suspended members,” he asked.

The AAC guber candidate who denounced the alleged tyranny of the Speaker, added that he infringed on the rights of the good people of Edo, the suspended members, and their constituents.

“Our courts have consistently held that disciplinary powers of legislative houses like Edo State House of Assembly do not extend to reckless suspension.

“The court of appeal in BAUCHI STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY & ORS v. GUYABA agreed with the trial court in holding that the suspension of a then House of Assembly member, Hon. Gubaya, for three months was illegal.

“Recently, the court also took a similar view in the case of Akinribido v Ondo State House of Assembly.

“The point I wish to state here is that the clear malicious suspension of this member of Edo State House of Assembly for whatever reasons by the Speaker, is laughable, unjustifiable, illegal, and unconstitutional.

“It clearly shows the directionless lawmaking powers, offside decision-making of the PDP-led House of Assembly, and lack of respect for democratic institutions,” he said.

Oberaifo therefore called for the recall of the suspended members in line with clear court precedents in similar matters.

He added that the above shows that Edo people can no longer continue with the status quo of the PDP governance and

He therefore urged the people to reject the PDP in the forthcoming governorship elections and vote the candidate of the AAC as a better, alternative and for credible governance.

The three lawmakers unilaterally suspended by the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, have described their suspension as being politically motivated, a vendetta, and tyrannical.

The suspended lawmakers are Okogbe Ojeneh Donald (PDP), Akoko-Edo II; Bright Iyamu (PDP), Orhionnwon II; and Addeh Emankhu Isibor (APC), Esan North-East I.

It would be recalled that Donald Okogbe was the only member of the House who voted against the impeachment of Philip Shaibu during a voice vote by the legislators.

His unilateral suspension with two other lawmakers Monday morning, over an alleged plot to impeach him and other principal officers of the House, is coming barely two months after the impeachment of Philip Shaibu.

Speaking for the suspended lawmakers, Donald Okogbe, noted that going by the rules of the House and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Speaker does not have unilateral power to suspend a member, adding that the power to suspend a member rests on the members of the House.

He said: “The news came as a shock and what is more important is that the rules of the House and the Constitution of the country make it clear that suspension can only be approved if it enjoys the support of the majority of the members.

“So, our position is that the Speaker does not have the sole power to suspend. That is the point we made in the House.”

The PDP lawmaker who described the allegations leveled against them as untrue and founded, further described the Speaker’s action as “just impunity and tyranny of the red chamber, a tyranny of one man to suppress the democratic ideals that the House stands for.”

Okogbe also denied the allegations of knowing anything about fetish materials deposited at the premises of the House, noting that as a Catholic, he was not involved in rituals.

He opined that they were not perturbed nor ruffled because they knew that an unjust decision would not stand and that justice would prevail.