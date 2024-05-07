Why Felix Akhabue Edo Governorship Dumped PDP

By Jethro Ibileke

A former governorship aspirant and a member of the Legacy Group faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state, Dr. Felix Akhabue, has dumped the party.

Akhabue who announced his decision in a letter to the Ward 7 chairman, Esan West local government area, cited glaring prejudicial activities of the party’s leadership against him as the reason for his dumping the party.

“My decision to resign is born out of the glaring prejudicial activities of the party’s leadership against my fair, reasonable, and continuous participation as a member of the party,” he said.

It is pertinent to recall that the ruling party in the state has been enmeshed in factional and internal crises.

The Legacy Group, a faction of the party led by the national vice chairman (south-south) Chief Dan Orbih, has been at the throat of the faction loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Just recently, members of the Group had threatened to work against the party in the 21 September governorship election in the State, unless Governor Obaseki fails to meet certain conditions, including the removal of Mr. Omobayo Godwins as deputy governor of the state.