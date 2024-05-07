Uzodimma urges Muslims in Imo State to tolerate each other, maintain law and order

Governor Hope Uzodimma has appealed to the Muslim faithful in Imo State to be tolerant of each other and also strive to maintain law and order where they reside and conduct their businesses.

Speaking at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Council Hall on Sunday night during a reconciliatory meeting of all Muslim groups in Imo State, Governor Uzodimma advised them to be “law abiding, forgive each other and live as one united indivisible entity.”

Not only did the Governor charge them to tolerate each other and forget their past grievances, he also urged them to “forgive themselves, support their leadership, avoid taking laws into their hands and move forward.”

He told the different Muslim groups to be wary of destroying their religion because of material things, saying “Islam is a true religion, Muslims in Imo State are one and I don’t see the reason for you to discriminate against each other.”

Governor Uzodimma reminded them that there must be one person at a time as leader in a setting hence they should support the Sarikin (Traditional Ruler) and the Imams (their scriptural fathers), who are ordained to lead them aright, emphasising that “in the worship of God everyone is equal.”

To assuage the concern of those who came with complaints of marginalisation by the Sarikin over 2023 Hajj slots for Muslims, the Governor assured that in future exercises, the number of slots will be increased to take care of the different Muslim interest groups.

To ensure that distribution of palliatives and other empowerment measures for the Muslims are seamless, he said henceforth all Muslim groups in the State must be fully registered for government to have comprehensive data of them so that no one or group will be left out.

He also promised to set up Committees that will saddled with the responsibility of Hajj matters and distribution of palliatives, assuring them that all the Muslim groups will be adequately represented.

However, he encouraged them to ensure they live in peace to avoid creating room for the enemy to penetrate their camp.

On reports of those involved in shaddy businesses that smear the image of the rest of the Muslims, he urged those not doing genuine businesses to repent and turn a new leaf so as to avoid the long arm of the law catching up with them.

The Governor emphasised on the need for the Muslin community to live decently and therefore encouraged them to work together to have a modern shop/plaza at their base on Ama-Hausa Douglas road as a way of facilitating their businesses and adding value to whatever they are doing there.

The Sarkin Hausawa Musilima, Alhaji Auwal Baba Suleiman told the Governor that all the allegations against him were false and meant to tarnish his image and reputation, noting that he has always been transparent in his dealings with his members.

He informed the Governor that he has always had evidences and witnesses on every thing he does and that more often than not, he gets the advice of the elders of the Muslim community before implementation of programmes.

He decried what he called lies and blackmail against him by some members who think wrongly about his relationship with the Governor.

In their presentations earlier, the Arewa Foundation Group had accused the Sarikin of not carrying them along in the distribution of palliatives from government and the sharing of slots in the 2023 Hajj to Mecca.

Present at the discussion were the Deputy Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, Chief Tony Chukwu and some members of the State Executive Council.