Sanwo-Olu : We’re dedicated to enhancing welfare, prosperity of citizens

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged heads of agencies, parastatals and government-owned companies across the state to embrace innovation, and creativity and bolster government revenue to meet the ever-growing needs of Lagos residents.

He urged them to explore new avenues and embrace cutting-edge solutions that will optimise the financial capabilities of the State and ensure adequate funds for the timely and effective implementation of critical projects that directly benefit the people.

The Governor also reaffirmed his government’s steadfast dedication to enhancing the welfare and prosperity of each citizen, noting that the current administration remains resolute in its efforts to foster a favorable environment for business operations.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke during a one-day parley with heads of agencies/parastatals and government-owned companies across Lagos State organised by the Parastatals Monitoring Office (PMO) on Tuesday at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa.

The parley was attended by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mrs. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Head of Service, Mr. Olabode Agoro; members of the State Executive Councils and Permanent Secretaries, among others.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the heads of parastatals and government-owned companies have a pivotal role to play in providing the leadership that will facilitate the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people through efficient and effective implementation of government policies and programmes.

He said: “Parastatal organisations are established with a mandate to address specific developmental issues that hinge directly on the welfare and wellbeing of the people such as waste management, water supply, housing, transportation, etc. This therefore means that the success of any administration will largely depend on how efficient and effective such parastatals deliver on their mandate.

“In recent times, the global landscape has presented us with unprecedented challenges, demanding that we adopt innovative approaches to increase government revenue. As stewards of public resources, it is incumbent upon us to explore new avenues and embrace cutting-edge solutions that will optimise our financial capabilities. By doing so, we can ensure that adequate funds are available for the timely and effective implementation of critical projects that directly benefit our people.

“Furthermore, I want to emphasise the importance of accountability and transparency in our operations. The Parastatal Monitoring Office serves as a vital mechanism for ensuring adherence to established protocols and standards. I urge all parastatals to fully cooperate with this office, as its oversight function is instrumental in promoting good governance and fostering public trust.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed further that: “Collaboration is the cornerstone of progress, and it is essential that we forge strong partnerships across all sectors. By leveraging our collective expertise and resources, we can synergise efforts toward achieving our common goal of sustainable development. The success of our endeavors hinges upon the seamless coordination and cooperation of all relevant stakeholders.

“Central to our vision is the establishment of an investment-driven economy that attracts global investors. We must strive to create an enabling environment that fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, and business growth. Through targeted policies and initiatives, we can position our state as a prime destination for investment, unlocking new opportunities for prosperity and development.

“Our state, with its vibrant economy and diverse population, faces both challenges and opportunities. It is imperative that we work together, leveraging our collective expertise and resources, to address these challenges and seize these opportunities.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu while commending the heads of agencies/parastatals and government-owned companies across the state, said the pivotal role that each of them plays in the administration and delivery of public services is recognised, adding that their dedication and hard work are crucial to the success of Lagos State.

“Today, I urge you all to welcome innovation, collaboration, and accountability into our pursuits. Let us aim for efficiency and effectiveness in fulfilling our responsibilities, remaining ever cognizant of the needs and aspirations of those we serve.

“Let us collaborate to build a Lagos that embraces inclusivity, sustainability, and prosperity for all its inhabitants. Our aim is to establish a legacy of excellence and advancement for the generations to come,” the Governor said.

Speaking earlier, the Head of Service, Mr. Olabode Agoro, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his support in achieving tremendous progress and transformation. He also restated the commitment of the government to advancing the course for growth in the State.

In his lecture on “Transforming Parastatals/Agencies into agile organisations for greater efficiency”, the Guest Lecturer, Prof. Lere Bale, urged the participants to embrace technology to reduce corruption, engage people and put in place processes for effective transformation.