Kogi to upgrade airstrip to cargo airport

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has announced plans by the state government to upgrade the Adogo airstrip to an international cargo airport after nearly 20 years of being inoperative.

According to Ismaila Isah the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Ododo disclosed this when he met with the management of the China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC) led by the Managing Director, David Wang at the government house in Lokoja.

The proposed Kogi State Cargo Airport which will be executed on a Public-Private Partnership model by the Kogi state government and the CCECC is to begin with a feasibility study and consultation with stakeholders a few weeks from now after which a project implementation committee will be constituted to see to the completion of the project.

Ododo told the CCECC team that the Adogo cargo airport project is of critical importance to the economic development of the state, stressing that Kogi State is endowed with huge agricultural potential and large mineral deposits in commercial quantities that require a viable means of air transportation to be connected to markets within and outside Nigeria.

The Governor expressed optimism that the completion of the proposed cargo airport in Adogo is a strategic project that will further advance the economic development agenda of his administration by linking Kogi State to gateways of economic activities through intermodal transportation systems like the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and the Warri-Itakpe-Abuja rail line when fully completed.

The governor further noted that ongoing road projects including feeder roads in rural communities which are bearers of key agricultural and mineral resources would find true expression in economic viability when connected to the proposed cargo airport in the state.

In his response, the Managing Director of CCECC, David Wang assured the governor of his commitment to deliver on the project as soon as the feasibility study and other assessments and consultations required were completed by the government.