Insecurity: Lagos Assembly Tasks NASS on Immediate Commencement of Constitutional Amendment

*Reiterates call for state police

In response to the growing threats of kidnapping and other forms of insecurity in Nigeria, the Lagos State House of Assembly has called on the National Assembly to commence urgent constitutional amendment to allow for the creation of state police.

At a plenary session on Monday presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the House also called for the proper equipping of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps, a body initiated by Speaker Obasa and backed by law to support other security agencies in the state.

Expressing concern over the pervasive insecurity across the country, Dr. Obasa, who spoke under ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’, said: “At the weekend, we heard of the attack on a commercial bus and the passengers abducted.”

Highlighting a recent kidnapping incident in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, Obasa noted the constant call by the House for the establishment of state police adding that the country’s security system is overstretched.

“This time around the National Assembly should be our focus. They don’t have to wait till the twilight of their tenure to start a constitutional amendment.

“This administration is at the beginning of its four years. So the National Assembly should begin the amendment now and we should be part of it to put an end to the issue of state police,” he said.

The Speaker allayed fears that governors could hijack the state police to their advantage as he said the law should put a system in place to check excesses.

While urging the Lagos government to allocate a specific percentage from the Security Trust Fund to empower and strengthen the Neighbourhood Safety Corps of the state, Obasa said it would be good for the root causes of insecurity to be addressed through effective youth engagement initiatives including sports.

“We must consider factors that lead to insecurity. Poverty – in this period of rising inflation – we can continue bringing relief to our people. Sports has been a very effective tool to take our youth away from crime,” he added.

Contributing to the debate, Hon. Aro Moshood, who represents Ikorodu Constituency 2, shared a harrowing account of the recent kidnapping incident in Igbogbo Bayeku, Ijede Local Council Development Area, and appealed to the government for enhanced security surveillance in the area.

Hon. Ajayi Oladele representing Ibeju-Lekki Constituency 2 stressed the need for proactive measures by the government noting the influx of people into Lagos without proper accommodation plan

Hon. Nureni Akinsanya representing Mushin Constituency 1 urged the state government to equip the Neighbourhood Safety Corps.