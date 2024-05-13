Police in Kano set to unravel why Customs officer committed suicide, death of two hoodlums 

*How over 400 inmates languish in Kano correctional centers without records – CP Gumel

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, has ordered a full-scale investigation into reasons a Customs officer shot himself to death and the circumstances that led to the death of two hoodlums during a gang clash within the city.

Our Correspondent reports that Abuja-based Customs officer, CSC Abdullahi Abdulwahab Magaji, allegedly shot himself to death at his Kano residence, Farm Centre Quarters.

Police reports said Abdullahi shut himself with a Pump Action Gun, without letting anyone into the reasons he committed suicide.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), for Farm Center Division, CSP Ibrahim Abubakar, led police detectives to the scene of the tragic incident.

Not satisfied with the feedback, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gumel, ordered for detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

A Statement by Kano Police Command Spokesperson, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, added that “on May 12, 2024, at about 11 am, there was a report that armed groups of hoodlums had engaged in heavy fights at Darmanawa Quarters Kano, consequent upon which teams of Policemen responded and dispersed them.

“On inquiry, It was discovered that one Muhammad Barde, aged 59, ‘m’, of Darmanawa Quarters Kano, organized a Gangi Event for the upcoming wedding of his children and the thugs took advantage where they engaged in supremacy fights that resulted in causing injuries to three persons and damages to some innocent passerby motor vehicles.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police ordered the arrest of the organizer Mohamed Barde who along with the other two suspects is in police custody with the investigation ongoing.

“The fight escalated after few hours later led to several weapons display by the armed hoodlums and confrontation with other security personnel that responded to calm the situation.

” This led to the death of one Sadiq Abdulkadir, aged 23 years old, of Darmanawa Quarters, and Muhammad Sani, aged 22 years, of Sallari Quarters, Kano.”

Kiyawa said the police are currently conducting a full-scale investigation into both circumstances of which the details will be made public.

*How over 400 inmates languish in Kano correctional centers without records—-CP Gumel

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, has revealed how over 400 inmates are languishing in Kano Correctional Centres due to improper documentation.

The Kano Police Boas made the revelation on Monday during the Kano state branch of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Law Week, with the theme: “Turning Point.”

He called for a concerted effort among all stakeholders to reverse the ugly trend.

According to him: “Over 400 inmates are languishing in the Central Correctional Centre due to various reasons amongst which are: missing/untraced court case records; absence of Case Diary; non-issuance of legal advice and filing of charge at the High Court and prolonged years of criminal trials without granting bail to the Defendants.”

He lamented the fact that these hapless inmates suffer years of prolonged detention for cases that would have been sorted out within a short period, all things being equal.

According to him, with the collective support of other stakeholders in the Criminal Justice System, the Kano state police Command remains ever committed to providing access to justice and equity to the vulnerable members of the society.

He recalled that the Command constituted a steering committee to facilitate the implementation of the innovative provisions contained in the Police Duty Solicitors Scheme Document.

“This committee, which is comprised of criminal justice professionals, has embarked on a series of visits to correctional facilities at Janguza and Kurmawa, as well as Zango, Hotoro, and Sharada Police Stations.

“The visits were also extended to complexes of Sharia Courts, Nomansland Magistrate Courts, and the High Courts located along Miller Road in Kano State during which held constructive discussions with stakeholders and obtained useful information on the way forward.

“These visits underscored our commitment to ensuring the effective implementation of the PDSS initiative and fostering collaboration with key stakeholders in the justice system.”

CP Gumel listed the findings of the Committee including that: “The legal aid facilities within the State’s law enforcement and judicial system are limited, leading to challenges in providing timely and adequate legal representation to the individuals in need.

“There is a lack of basic facilities such as health care, routine hygiene, staff offices, schools, etc. at the Remand Home of Goron Dutse.

“A significant number of detainees are without access to justice and legal representation for an extended period during their time at Central Correctional Centre Kurmawa, which raises concern about the vulnerability of detainees without legal representation and the potential impact on their rights within the criminal justice system.

“There is a shortage of legal professionals and support for *pro bono Publico* that involves providing for the public good free legal services to a large number of arrested and/or detained individuals and members of the Force.

“There is a lack of effective coordination among key stakeholders especially correctional facilities and legal aid services, leading to gaps in service delivery and support.”

He, however, recommended that: “The Kano State Government should adopt the Police Duty Solicitor Scheme (PDSS) Advisory Committee with a slight modification to serve as *Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee* to ensure the effective and efficient application and implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law by the relevant agencies in the State.

“The Courts should be encouraged to apply and fully utilize the provisions of Kano State Courts (Custodial and Non-Custodial) Sentencing Guidelines for Offences and ensure that custodial sentences on low culpability and limited harm offenses are minimized to the lowest level.

“The Correctional authorities should ensure that inmates (whether awaiting or convicted) are engaged with vocational education and training for rehabilitation and reformation purposes.

“The Ministry of Justice should direct the State Counsel to submit legal advice assigned to them in respect of capital offenses pending before the lower courts for necessary action.

“DPOs should charge cases promptly to Court; police bail should be granted where the conditions are fulfilled.”

(CP Gumel at the Kano NBA Law Week ceremony)