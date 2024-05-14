Suspected ethnic militias sack Edo riverine community, kill one, raze houses, vehicles 

Suspected ethnic militias sack Edo riverine community, kill one, raze houses, vehicles 

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 8:18 am


Gunmen

Gunmen

 

By Jethro Ibileke

The Commissioner of Police in charge of Edo Command, Mr Funsho Adegboye, has confirmed the invasion of Imariogha Community, a riverine community in Ovia South West local government of the state by suspected ethnic militias.

Imariogha is a riverine community close to the Okomu Oil Palm plantation.

The attackers who allegedly referred to themselves as Ijaw freedom fighters, reportedly killed one person and set houses and vehicles ablaze during the night invasion.

It was gathered that the gunmen entered the community through the riverside and started sporadic shooting, resulting in the death of the victim.

One of the chiefs of the community, Pa Gabriel Okorugbe, who reportedly received machete cuts, is presently hospitalized.

It was further gathering that the rampaging gunmen who left a note containing their demands on the chest of the victim, made it clear that they were not fighting security personnel but Okomu Oil Company.

A source in the community who did not want his name mentioned in print disclosed that the note was addressed to the Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and the Okomu oil palm company.

According to the source, amongst other things, the attackers demanded that the management of Okomu Oil Palm Company appoint one of their indigenes into the position of a director in the company, as well as 25 percent of the company’s shares.

CP Adegboye while confirming the incident to journalists, disclosed that a team of security operatives has since been deployed to the affected community.

“We are already holding talks in partnership with sister security organizations and Okomu oil palm company to arrest the situation,” Adegboye said.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara (left); Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti (middle); and Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof Ngozi Odu (right); during the commissioning of the Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road in Eleme Local Government Area 2 hours ago

    We inherited huge debt to contractors from past Administration – Gov.Fubara 
    The Federal Executive Council meeting in progress, top, and Lagos-Calabar Superhighway 13 hours ago

    FG now to link Sokoto-Illela-Badagry road with Lagos-Calabar Superhighway
    Gunmen 13 hours ago

    Osara abduction: KGSG confirms the rescue of 6 more students
    Kano state, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf 14 hours ago

    Kano: Governor Yusuf empowers  5,200 women with N50,000 each
    The Nasarawa State  APC Chairman,  Aliyu Bello 15 hours ago

    Nasarawa APC Denies Speculations About Its Chairman, Aliyu Bello
    16 hours ago

    Controversy Trails the Appointment of First-Class Chief of Takum 
    R-L: Executive Secretary, Solid Minerals Development Fund, Hajiya Fatima Shinkafi, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Mary Ogbe during the official launch of Nigerian minerals Resource Decision Support System Software in Abuja on May 14, 2024 18 hours ago

    Alake Seeks Senate Support for Exploration Funding
    Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State2 21 hours ago

    We are partners in progress, Uzodimma tells National Christian Pilgrims Commission