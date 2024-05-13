Gov. Sule Launches New Buses

Gov. Sule Launches New Buses

Monday, May 13, 2024 6:28 pm


Governor Abdullahi Sule launches“Nasarawa Luxury Ride”

Governor Abdullahi Sule launches“Nasarawa Luxury Ride”

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

The governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi Sule has commissioned a fleet of buses christened “Nasarawa Luxury Ride,” to aid the movement of commuters in the State. The buses come as a means of ameliorating the hardship resulting from the removal of fuel subsidies on petroleum products, leading to the prohibitive cost of transportation.

A statement by Peter Ahemba, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Public Affairs says “The new buses are designed to meet the transportation needs of residents of Nasarawa State. The buses boast advanced technology, ergonomic interiors, and superior fuel efficiency, making them an ideal choice for both short and long-distance journeys. Ahemba added that the provision of the vehicles falls within government’s plan to ease transportation on the part of the traveling public, better the lives of the people of the State and enhance sustainable mobility.

The launch of the vehicles which was undertaken by the State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Adamu Gosho on behalf of Governor Sule, the Statement said, took place at the Yahaya Sabo Bus Terminal in Lafia. The buses which will be managed by Mash, a known auto company, are structured to ensure that “Residents and visitors of Nasarawa State now have the opportunity to enjoy enhanced commuting experience, with subsidized fares, reduced travel times, increased comfort and improved reliability.”

The government therefore calls on the people to support the new transportation system, whose fleet has the facilities to also cater for the movement needs of the elderly, physically-challenged passengers, families transiting with children, for the good of all, as inclusivity is a careful consideration of the initiative.

It could be recalled that Governor Sule promised last year to provide vehicles to lighten the burden associated with the movement of goods and services, following the removal of subsidy from petroleum products by President Bola Tinubu.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara (left); Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti (middle); and Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof Ngozi Odu (right); during the commissioning of the Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road in Eleme Local Government Area 2 hours ago

    We inherited huge debt to contractors from past Administration – Gov.Fubara 
    The Federal Executive Council meeting in progress, top, and Lagos-Calabar Superhighway 12 hours ago

    FG now to link Sokoto-Illela-Badagry road with Lagos-Calabar Superhighway
    Gunmen 13 hours ago

    Osara abduction: KGSG confirms the rescue of 6 more students
    Kano state, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf 14 hours ago

    Kano: Governor Yusuf empowers  5,200 women with N50,000 each
    The Nasarawa State  APC Chairman,  Aliyu Bello 15 hours ago

    Nasarawa APC Denies Speculations About Its Chairman, Aliyu Bello
    16 hours ago

    Controversy Trails the Appointment of First-Class Chief of Takum 
    R-L: Executive Secretary, Solid Minerals Development Fund, Hajiya Fatima Shinkafi, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Mary Ogbe during the official launch of Nigerian minerals Resource Decision Support System Software in Abuja on May 14, 2024 18 hours ago

    Alake Seeks Senate Support for Exploration Funding
    Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State2 21 hours ago

    We are partners in progress, Uzodimma tells National Christian Pilgrims Commission