Gov. Sule Launches New Buses

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

The governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi Sule has commissioned a fleet of buses christened “Nasarawa Luxury Ride,” to aid the movement of commuters in the State. The buses come as a means of ameliorating the hardship resulting from the removal of fuel subsidies on petroleum products, leading to the prohibitive cost of transportation.

A statement by Peter Ahemba, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Public Affairs says “The new buses are designed to meet the transportation needs of residents of Nasarawa State. The buses boast advanced technology, ergonomic interiors, and superior fuel efficiency, making them an ideal choice for both short and long-distance journeys. Ahemba added that the provision of the vehicles falls within government’s plan to ease transportation on the part of the traveling public, better the lives of the people of the State and enhance sustainable mobility.

The launch of the vehicles which was undertaken by the State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Adamu Gosho on behalf of Governor Sule, the Statement said, took place at the Yahaya Sabo Bus Terminal in Lafia. The buses which will be managed by Mash, a known auto company, are structured to ensure that “Residents and visitors of Nasarawa State now have the opportunity to enjoy enhanced commuting experience, with subsidized fares, reduced travel times, increased comfort and improved reliability.”

The government therefore calls on the people to support the new transportation system, whose fleet has the facilities to also cater for the movement needs of the elderly, physically-challenged passengers, families transiting with children, for the good of all, as inclusivity is a careful consideration of the initiative.

It could be recalled that Governor Sule promised last year to provide vehicles to lighten the burden associated with the movement of goods and services, following the removal of subsidy from petroleum products by President Bola Tinubu.