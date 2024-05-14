Governor Radda moves to restore sanity and unity in Katsina APC

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

Katsina state Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has proposed the constitution of a “powerful” reconciliatory cum disciplinary Committee with the mandate to restore sanity, peace, harmony, and unity among the ranks of the All Progressive Congress (APC) leadership and membership from Ward, Local Government to state levels in Katsina state.

He called for immediate sanction against party elements, engaging in anti-party activities, particularly, during the recently concluded Sabuwa-Kankara rerun election in the state.

He directed the APC leadership in the state to take decisive action against party members found guilty of anti-party activities.

Governor Radda issued the directive during the submission of a report by the committee investigating alleged anti-party activities in the recent rerun election conducted for the Faskari-Sabuwa-Kankara federal constituency.

He emphasized the importance of fostering unity within the party and called for the establishment of a “powerful committee” to lead intensive reconciliation efforts in Local Government Areas experiencing internal factions.

Alhaji Tukur Ahmed Jikamshi, Chairman of the Investigative Committee and former Katsina state Deputy Governor presented the five-point recommendation report to Governor Radda.

He assured that the committee strictly adhered to the party’s constitution, and the designated terms of reference during their investigation.

Jikamshi revealed that the Committee identified instances of sabotage within the party, particularly in Faskari Local Government, which contributed to the APC’s electoral losses.

He further highlighted the presence of internal factions within the Kankara and Faskari Local Government Areas, allegedly caused by the “selfish interests of some party leaders.”

Jikamshi expressed his hope that the Committee’s recommendations, including the establishment of a dedicated reconciliation committee, would be implemented to ensure a united APC in Katsina State.

The report was initially presented to the state chairman of the APC, Sani Aliyu Daura, who then forwarded it to Governor Radda.