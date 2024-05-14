Ogbagba A gba te wole”: Celebrating the Majesty of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona

Folorunso Fatai Adisa

It was Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, who emphasized that , “It’s vital that the monarchy keeps in touch with the people.” However, it is His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, GCON (Ogbagba Il), the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, who truly Personifies this principle. And we are immensely proud of him for his commitment to maintaining strong ties with his people.

A few days ago, Ijebu Ode, the capital city of the Ijebu towns, turned into a hub of activity as distinguished individuals from all over Nigeria gathered to celebrate the remarkable reign of His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, GCON (Ogbagba Il), The Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland.

The Ijebus have long been recognized for their entrepreneurial spirit, with luminaries like Ade Odutola, Subomi Balogun, Otunba Mike Adenuga, Oba Otudeko, and Kessington leading the way. Their enthusiasm for celebration matches their drive for business success.

The traditional architecture and communal spirit of the Ijebu people are truly captivating, with remnants of the 1930s scattered across the landscape. Known for their relentless pursuit of success, the average Ijebu individual is driven by a desire to leave a lasting legacy.

An average Ijebu individual is motivated by an insatiable hunger for success, striving to leave a lasting mark. It is no surprise that those who know how to spend money also possess the wisdom to make it. When it comes to revelry and exuding grandeur, the Ijebu people certainly know how to shine. Little wonder that in his revered Volume 24 titled “Oba Oluwa Loni Dede,” the legendary Sakara singer Yusuf Olatunji unleashed a mesmerizing melody. With captivating lyrics like “Ijebu ode ajagbalura, aruuru rere arere ruru, Owo nini Olohun lofi s’eke yin. Mori nkan o, kehinde o, mori nkan o. Mori nkan o, Ayinde o, mori nkan o. Mori nkan ara ni Ijebu Ode. Nijo keta Odun Ileya. Won f’esin da wonn’f Esin dara l’aafin Oba,” he painted a vivid picture of the grandeur and magnificence of the Ojude Oba festival. This timeless track encapsulates the essence of the festival, showcasing the rich culture, influence, and opulence of the sons and daughters of Ijebu.

Given these attributes, it is no surprise that the Ijebu people have exquisite taste and a keen sense of fashion. Thus, it is fitting that they are led by a monarch as regal and revered as His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, GCON (Ogbagba Il), The Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland.

It is noteworthy that “His title as “Ogbagba A gba te wole,” meaning “the hammer that drives conspiracy out of town,” speaks to his wisdom, bravery, and integrity as a leader. Throughout history, he has faced challenges head-on, demonstrating unwavering strength and resolve.

Recently, the king celebrated his significant 90th birthday and 64 years on the throne, making him the longest-reigning first-class monarch in Nigeria. Under his reign, Ijebu has produced governors, vice presidents, Nobel laureates, billionaires, world-class musicians, sports personalities, and captains of industry.

If there ever were a king who personifies boundless wisdom, power, goodness, and love for his people, it would be Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona. His exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication make him an epitome of monarchial excellence. He is the King who has refused to allow the man within him to die by not keeping silent in the face of tyranny. He is the King who has refused to allow the man within him to die by not keeping silent in the face of tyranny; he never betrayed his principles.

As a proud son of the soil, I am honored to be associated with Oba Adetona and his progressive leadership. He lives a life that many aspire to emulate, and I am privileged to call myself his son (as my mother is a daughter of the land).

Folorunso Fatai Adisa is a communication specialist who can be reached via email at [email protected]. He is currently based in Glasgow, United Kingdom.