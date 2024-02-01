 How to Uplift Naira Amidst Soaring Exchange Rates – Dominic Joshua

.

As the Nigerian Naira faces a formidable challenge, plummeting to N1,520.123 against the U.S. dollar in the parallel market, Dr Dominic Joshua, an entrepreneur, finance expert, and owner of a leading fintech enterprise, has put forward a comprehensive blueprint to restore economic equilibrium. Amid escalating depreciation, Joshua shares his multifaceted insights on fortifying the Naira against the unyielding U.S. dollar.

The recent nosedive from N1,482.75 to N1,520.123 within 24 hours sends shockwaves through the financial landscape. Tuesday’s pivotal moment, where the official exchange rate eclipsed its parallel market counterpart post-COVID-19, is attributed to the economic policies under President Bola Tinubu’s administration. These include floating the currency, abolishing fuel subsidies, and consolidating foreign exchange windows into the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

A stark report from PwC reveals a jaw-dropping 98 percent depreciation in the Naira’s value, shedding light on the economic consequences of recent governmental decisions. Despite efforts to augment foreign exchange liquidity, such as a $3.3 billion emergency loan secured by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, the Naira’s free fall persists.

Below are Dr Dominic Joshua’s Expanded Prescription for Recovery:

Exploration of Urgent Financial Support

In a bid to counter the economic downturn, Joshua advocates for an exploration of emergency funds from entities such as Gulf Sovereign Wealth Funds, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and global banks. These sources could provide crucial support to stabilize the economy during turbulent times.

Enhancing Efficiency in Onshore Oil Extraction:

To enhance revenue streams, Dr Joshua delves into strategies to optimize onshore oil production. Beyond issuing new licenses, he suggests leveraging advanced technologies and global partnerships to extract maximum value from Nigeria’s abundant oil resources.

Rapid Non-Oil Export Strategy:

Recognizing the urgency for economic diversification, Joshua emphasizes the need for a swift and dynamic strategy to boost non-oil exports. This includes leveraging technology and innovation to identify and capitalize on untapped export opportunities.

Fiscal Tightening:

Addressing uncontrolled public spending, Dr Joshua calls for stringent fiscal discipline. This involves not only streamlining budgetary allocations but also implementing stringent measures to curb wasteful expenditures and ensure efficient resource allocation.

FX Policy Review:

Acknowledging the ongoing volatility, Dr Joshua proposes a thorough reassessment of the flexible foreign exchange (FX) policy. This includes a nuanced examination of specific metrics, incorporating data-driven adjustments to align the policy with the current economic realities.

Digital Transformation for Financial Inclusion:

Joshua advocates for an accelerated digital transformation in financial services to foster financial inclusion. Leveraging fintech innovations can expand access to financial services, promoting economic participation and stability.

Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs):

Encouraging strategic collaborations between the government and private sector, Joshua highlights the potential of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to spur economic growth. Such partnerships can facilitate infrastructure development, job creation, and overall economic revitalization.

He also emphasized that if Nigerians want the naira to be strong, we should patronize our local products and companies.

Towards Economic Resilience: These additional measures, combined with the initial proposals, form a comprehensive strategy aimed at stabilizing the economic situation, fostering resilience, and promoting sustainable growth. Joshua’s visionary approach, rooted in his diverse expertise, emerges as a beacon of hope for Nigeria as it grapples with the challenges that have triggered severe economic consequences. The road to financial stability requires a concerted effort, and Joshua’s blueprint offers a robust framework for navigating the complexities of the current economic landscape.