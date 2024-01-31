Ayilara appointed CP Akwa Ibom, as PSC approves the posting of 10 CPs

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 5:40 pm


Ademola Waheed Ayilara

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment and posting of Commissioners of Police for 10 state commands of the federation.

This, according to naijapoliceu.com, is coming on the heels of the promotion of 14 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the substantive rank of Commissioners.

The newly appointed State Commissioners of Police are: Peter Ukachi Opara, former Deputy Commissioner, Administration in Imo State, who has been posted to Osun State; Olughemiga Emmanuel Adesina, posted to Benue State; Akinwale Kunle Adeniran, MNI, Ekiti State Command; and Mohammed Umar Abba, Adamawa State Command.

CP Beneth Igwe Mni has returned to the Federal Capital Territory Command as the Commissioner in Charge of the Command. He was once DCP, OPs in the FCT Command; Abaniwonda Surajudeen Olufemi, CP Force Secretary’s office, has been posted to Delta State Command; Ademola Waheed Ayilara, former DCP State CID Lagos Command, heads the Akwa Ibom State Command; David Iloyanomon, former DCP Administration Anambra State Command, has been posted to head Taraba State Command; Abayomi Oladipo Peter takes over Ondo State Command; and Hassan Abdu Yabnet is now CP. Plateau State Command.

PSC Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR, retired Inspector General of Police, told the new Command CPs that they should rebuild public trust through robust partnerships with the public. He warned that the Commission will not accept any excuse for failure to provide effective and efficient leadership.

He assured them that the Commission would continue to encourage them, but warned that the security of lives and properties in their areas of jurisdiction should not be taken for granted.

