AFCON Tragedy Averted: “We Could Have Died”- Gambian Coach

Abubakar Hashim/ Freetown

Just three days to the opening ceremony of the African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Sunday 13th January, The Gambian flight from Banjul, the capital, to Abidjan, lost oxygen and cabin pressure, nine minutes after takeoff.

Sensing loss of oxygen, the pilot of the Air Cotedivoire plane, quickly returned to Banjul and crashed landed to fix the problem.

“We could have died”, remarked the Gambian coach, Tom Sainfiet.

He further stated, “We all fell asleep. We almost got chocked of gas poisoning, we would have been dead in another 30 minutes of flying. I was even dreaming about my death “.

The technical hitch was fixed and the plane landed safely in Abidjan yesterday.

The AFCON football tournament will start on Sunday 13 January and end on 10 February 2024 in Abidjan.

This will be the second appearance of The Gambia in the tournament.

The country is in group C with its first match against defending champions Senegal on the 15 January 2024.

It will then play against Cameroon and Guinea.