AFCON Tragedy Averted: “We Could Have Died”- Gambian Coach

AFCON Tragedy Averted: “We Could Have Died”- Gambian Coach

Thursday, January 11, 2024 5:36 pm


The Gambian National Football Team on Air to Abidjan Yesterday , top, and The Gambian Head Coach, Tom Saintfiet

The Gambian National Football Team on Air to Abidjan Yesterday , buttom and The Gambian Head Coach, Tom Saintfiet

Abubakar Hashim/ Freetown

Just three days to the opening ceremony of the African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Sunday 13th January, The Gambian flight from Banjul, the capital, to Abidjan, lost oxygen and cabin pressure, nine minutes after takeoff.

Sensing loss of oxygen, the pilot of the Air Cotedivoire plane, quickly returned to Banjul and crashed landed to fix the problem.

“We could have died”, remarked the Gambian coach, Tom Sainfiet.

He further stated, “We all fell asleep. We almost got chocked of gas poisoning, we would have been dead in another 30 minutes of flying. I was even dreaming about my death “.

The technical hitch was fixed and the plane landed safely in Abidjan yesterday.

The AFCON football tournament will start on Sunday 13 January and end on 10 February 2024 in Abidjan.

This will be the second appearance of The Gambia in the tournament.
The country is in group C with its first match against defending champions Senegal on the 15 January 2024.

It will then play against Cameroon and Guinea.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and Chidi Amadi, immediate past Chief of Staff to the Governor but loyal to Nyesom Wike 9 hours ago

    Chief of Staff to Governor Fubara,Chidi Amadi loyalist to Wike resigns
    Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna2 11 hours ago

    The Gawuna I Know: A Beacon of Leadership for Kano State
    Minister of Trade and Industry, Doris Uzoka-Anite 11 hours ago

    SUPA: the new frontier for shared prosperity
    Gov Hope Uzodimma 11 hours ago

    Imo ready for Uzodimma’s second term inauguration, Monday
    Ladi Adebutu 13 hours ago

    Ogun Guber: Your Appeal Based on Orphan and Dubious Document, APC’s counsel tell Adebutu, as Supreme Court reserves judgement
    The Late TB Joshua 13 hours ago

    Still on the BBC’s documentary on TB Joshua
    Barr. Asue Ighodalo, PDP SWC, 15 hours ago

    Edo guber: More aspirants step down for Asue Ighodalo
    The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake was a panelist at the opening session of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) in Riyadh titled "Why the Super Region? Should the Super Region Have Its Own Critical Minerals Strategy? Other panelists include Pakistani Minister of Energy, HE Muhammed Ali; UK Minister of state for Industry and Economy HE Nosrat Ghani ; Chairman Anglo American, Stuart Chambers; Vice-Chairman CMOC Group, Steele Li; CEO Ma'adeen, Robert Wilt. 10th January, 2024. 17 hours ago

    Local Value Addition Essential for Mining Sector Development – Alake