Kidnappings in Rivers: Police Comb Bush Arrest 10 Suspects, Destroy Suspected Kidnappers’ Camp

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Sequel to rising cases of kidnappings along the Obiri-Ikwerre International Airport road, the Commissioner of Police Rivers State,CP Tunji Rilwan Disu,led top brass of the command to storm the hideouts and camps of suspected kidnappers on Saturday January 6 burning their camps. They arrested 10 suspects.

Accompanying the State Commissioner of Police,CP Olatunji Disu were the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations,DCP Adepoju Olugbenga,some Area Commanders,heads of tactical units,Divisional Police officers(DPOs),officers of the command.

They combed the vast bush and its environs behind the Adokiye-Amiesimaka Stadium at Igwuruta,Ikwerre local Government Area where kidnappers terrorizing ObiriIkwerre-Airport are suspected to be hibernating.

During the raid,about ten suspects were arrested and more than 12 makeshift tents in camps abandoned by suspected kidnappers destroyed.

In an interview with Journalists, DCP,Adepoju Olugbenga, said the operation is a routine exercise.

He stated that the Police mostly go to vulnerable points,where there are issues of hoodlums trying to disturb the peace of the place.

He said it was observed that within the period there are issues of hoodlums trying to ambush people going to and coming from the Airport.

The DC Operation also revealed that the Command have deployed alot of personnel in that axis .

He explained that as part of the routine exrcise as directed by Commissioner of Police,CP Olatunji Disu, to ensure that Rivers state command is free of crime and criminality,the CP led the team to the place and distribucted everyone to every angle of the bush behind the Adokiye-Amasemaka stadium, abandoned building, buildings under construction and good roads which make it a good area for criminals to hibernate,DCP Olugbenga revealed.

The head of operation stated that, from intelligence,some criminals come from there to cause havoc along Obiri-Ikwerre -Airport road.

DCP Olugbenga said the area was combed by personnel of the command led by the Commissioner of Police and the Police was able to arrest about ten suspects.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police also disclosed that some camps where there are shanties abandoned by suspected kidnappers were also destroyed.

There is special concentration on the airport axis because of its importance to the state and the Police cannot allow criminal activities thrive there or any other part of the state,DCP Olugbenga noted.

He assured that the Rivers state Police command will continue to comb the place and other places criminals are hibernating to ensure people of Rivers state sleep with there two eyes closed .

He equally called on the public to assist the Police with useful information that can lead to identification and dislodging of criminal hideout.