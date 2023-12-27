Governor Yusuf, others commend CP Gumel for his style of policing Kano

*In Kano, Police investigations reveal that Hafsat lied over culpable homicide

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, has continued to receive avalanche of awards and commendations from good-spirited Nigerians, the latest, coming from the state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, for his uncommon strategy of policing Kano.

In a letter entitled: ‘”LETTER OF APPRECIATION,” signed by the Director-General, Directorate of Special Services, Government House, AVM Ibrahim Umar, on behalf of Governor Yusuf, stated that Kano state Government and the good people of Kano remain happy with the way CP Gumel is fighting crime and criminal activities in the state.

The letter reads:: “The Directorate extends its compliment to the Kano State Police Command under your stewardship towards ensuring security and peaceful co-existence in the state.

“Accordingly, the Directorate conveys His Excellency, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, Governor of Kano State on the achievement so far recorded in curbing the menace of phone snatchings and other crimes committed especially by the youth in Kano State. Government also noted the efforts of the command’s investigation unit and Divisional formations in the state to focus and intensify patrol and monitoring of all the state GSM markets and their outlets.

‘In view of the aforementioned development, and in line with the present administration security initiative, I wish to convey the appreciation of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State for the remarkable successes recorded towards curbing crimes and criminalities in the State.

‘While counting on your usual cooperation, accept the assurance of His Excellency’s esteemed regards, please.”

Again, the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), also sent a, ” LETTER OF Appreciation,” to CP Gumel.

The letter signed by its Chairman, Barr. Ayiba Wandai Usman, reads: ” I, on behalf of the management and staff of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), wish to express profound appreciation for the recovery of our vehicle, Toyota Hilux, 2020 Model with Registration Number: 01C-01NS which was snatched at gunpoint around the AP Filling Station at Apo, Abuja at about 6.50pm on Friday 27th October, 2023.

“I must specially commend the professionalism and commitment to duty of your officers and men for achieving such a great feat and it is my hope and belief that with such sophistry, Kano State and Nigeria will be rid of bad elements.

” I also bring you greetings and commendation from His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, Executive Governor, Nasarawa State.

“Thank you and be rest assured of our continuous support.”

Our Correspondent recalls that on December 22, 2023, at Tahir Guest Palace, Kano, CP Gumel received the Arewa Stars Honourary Heroes Award (ASA23), from the Arewa Agenda.

Bestowing the Award on CP Gumel, the Convener, Mohammed Dahiru Lawal, said: “This Award is in view of your unparalleled leadership in wholesomely tackling crime and criminality across the state, particularly in bringing to an end gruesome phone snatching episodes that has led to many premature deaths within just nine months of assumption of duty, you are hereby bestowed with an honorary heroes award at this event.”

Our Correspondent reports that on 24 December, 2023, members of the Dala Community, Kano, stormed the State Police Command Headquarters in Bompai, with huge encomiums.

They expressed their appreciation over the flushing out of criminals from the historic Dala Hills, when CP Gumel led an organized, fearless and energetic police squad, climbing from the bottom to the top of the beautiful Dala Hill, which had become a den for hardened criminals.

But today, our Correspondent observed that the Dala Hills, one of the high points of tourist attraction in the ancient commercial city of Kano is not only serene with its natural gifts, but has succumbed to the satisfaction of tourists from far and near.

Similarly, in the third quarter of the year 2023, the CP also received several letters of commendation and appreciation for his outstanding performances, especially in terms of professionalism, intelligence and transformative community policing that led to the peace and peaceful coexistence being enjoyed in the State, some of which include: a letter of appreciation from the Kano Emirate Council; a letter of appreciation from Kano LEADS; a letter of appreciation from Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission for recovery of personnel Stolen Motor Vehicle; a letter of Commendation from Gandun Albasa General Furniture Association.

Others include: a letter of Commendation from Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF); a letter of Appreciation from Badamasi Suleiman and A. A Hikima & Co. Law Firms; a letter of Commendation from Grassroot Care Foundation; a letter of appreciation from Bata Global Village GSM Marketers; a letter of appreciation from the Village Head of Yangizo, Warawa Local Government Area, Kano state, among others.

In Kano, Police investigations reveal that Hafsat lied over culpable homicide

Investigations by police in Kano have indicated that a house wife, Hafsat Surajo did not say the truth why she murdered a house help.

A tacit Press Statement released by the spokesperson of Kano state Police Command, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, Wednesday evening, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, indicated that Hafsat had accomplices in the gruesome murder of the house help.

She had told the police that she killed their house help, Nafi’u Hafiz, for stopping her from committing suicide.

The ugly incident occurred at Unguwa Uku quarters, Tarauni Local Government Area, Kano state.

The Police have already concluded preliminary investigations and charged the principal suspect, and other accomplices before a Chief Magistrate Court No: 37 located at Yan Kaba Kano for prosecution.

The Statement reads: “Members of the public should recall that on December, 21, 2023, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc ordered the arrest of the suspect, Hafsat Surajo, aged 24 years, a housewife of Unguwa Uku Quarters, Kano for the allegations of being behind the cause of death of one Nafi’u Hafiz, aged 38 years, after domestic tussle at their residence.

“The police investigation also led to the arrest of her husband, Dayyabu Abdullahi, aged 38 years, and one Mallam Adamu, aged 65 years, all of the same address for offences ranging from attempting to conceal and giving false information to the police on the cause of the death.

“Today, December, 27, 2023, Hafsat Surajo being the principal suspect has been charged with the offences of attempt to commit suicide and culpable homicide punishable with death, while her husband Dayyabu Abdullahi and Mallam Adamu, are being charged with the offences of Criminal Conspiracy, Concealment and Giving False Information.

“While all the suspects have given their confessions to the police on each person’s level of involvement in the crimes, they have been changed before Chief Magistrate Court No: 37 located at Yan Kaba Kano for prosecution.”

Our Correspondent recalls that police in Kano had on December 21, 2023 received information from one Hafizu Salisu of Bauchi Metropolis of Bauchi State that he received a phone call from one Dayyabu Abdullahi of Unguwa Uku Quarters Kano that his brother, Nafi’u Hafiz aged 38 years, was dead.

He was asked to come and convey the corpse of his brother home for burial.

Police account further stated that: “When they arrived at the residence at Unguwa Uku Quarters Kano, they discovered several injuries on different parts of the lifeless body suspected to be knife stabs.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc directed the Divisional Police Officer, Zaria Road Division, SP Abubakar Chika Zaki, to lead a team of detectives to the Scene and to conduct a preliminary investigation.

“Upon arrival at the crime scene by the detectives, the motionless body was removed from the scene and rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where a Medical Doctor certified the Body Dead.

” Further investigation led to the arrest of Hasfat Surajo, aged 24 years, a female housewife of the residence where the deceased lived.

” Further investigation at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department, obtained a confession by Hafsat who admitted that she singlehandedly committed the act by stabbing the deceased on several parts of his body with a knife while he was preventing her from committing suicide.