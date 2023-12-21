Nike Okundaye, Yemisi Shyllon laud Gov Oyebanji on Olowe of Ise Museum

…pledge support.

By Wale Ojo- Lanre

The singular act of the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji at immortalizing the late iconic carver, Olowe of Ise by turning his house into a museum of his artworks and history is attracting immeasurable goodwill and a good image for the state.

Two most distinguished Nigerian cultural promoters, art collectors, gallery owners, global African value advocates, and heritage preservers, Chief Nike – Davies Okundaye, President, Nike Art Gallery and Engineer Yemisi Shyllon, planter, The Museum of Art, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos have in separate engagement with Amb Wale Ojo – Lanre, Director – General, Bureau of Tourism Development, Ekiti State, promised to support and reinforce the effort of Governor Oyebanji at ensuring that Olowe of Ise Museum comes onboard successfully.

Okundaye, in a telephone engagement with Amb Ojo-Lanre from Washington DC, said ‘ I was happy to have read it on an art platform yesterday that Governor Biodun Oyebanji, after visiting the house of the late grandmaster of carving in Nigeria, the late Olowere of Ise promised to turn it into a Museum.

Honestly, this is heartwarming and great because the late awesome carver enjoys a high level of honor and respect from international space while nothing is done here in Nigeria and in Ekiti State where he hailed from. Thus, my mind prayed for Governor Oyebanji who deemed it fit not only to visit Olowe’s house but also to announce his decision to turn the place into a museum and to immortalize him and re-invent his works for this generation and generation yet unborn ”

She added, “It is on this note that I am not only commending Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji but also assuring him and Ekiti State of my unreserved support needed for this project to come on stream successfully.” ‘

In the same vein Engineer Yemisi Shyllon Esq expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his promise to transform the dilapidated house of the renowned carver, Olowe of Ise, into a museum. He said the decision to turn this historic house into a museum is a significant one that has already placed Ekiti State as a front-runner in the Comity of Global Art Society.

He pointed out that the act of preserving the legacy of an internationally acclaimed artist by Governor Oyebanji has shored up the image of Ekiti State in the global art community.

Engineer Shyllon acknowledged the immense tourism impact that this project will have on Ekiti State and Nigeria as a whole.

He said ‘ By promising to transform the house of Olowe of Ise into a museum, Governor Oyebanji has not only paid homage to a legendary figure but also positioned Ekiti state as a center for cultural heritage and artistic excellence”

Engineer Shyllon said that the late Olowe of Ise’s artistic creations has gained global recognition, with his works being showcased in prestigious museums across Europe and America. ‘

By preserving his house and transforming it into a museum, Governor Oyebanji has honored the memory of this extraordinary cultural icon and ensured that future generations can appreciate his remarkable talent.’

Engineer Shyllon believes that the decision to create a museum out of Olowe of Ise’s house is the best honor that the Governor could have bestowed upon the late global carver.

He, therefore, I assure Gov Oyebanji and the entire indigenes of Ekiti of his unflinching support for this project which will induce heavy tourists traffic to Ekiti as it will undoubtedly “attract art enthusiasts, scholars, and tourists from around the world, strengthening the cultural and artistic landscape of Ekiti state and Nigeria.”

Both Okudaiye and Engineer Shyllon extended their sincere appreciation to Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his vision, commitment, and dedication to preserving Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

They also encouraged individuals, organizations, and the international community to support this endeavor and promote the importance of preserving and celebrating the arts.