Supreme Court ruling: No deal of defection with Governor Yusuf- APC

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has described as untrue and frivolous, rumours that it entered a deal with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (APC) to surrender its arguments at the Supreme Court, paving way for Governor Yusuf’s victory and subsequent defection to APC.

The party also described as fake news, rumours that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has agreed to intervene in the Supreme Court judgement so as to ensure declaration of Governor Yusuf as the authentic Governor of Kano State by the Apex Court.

Kano APC in a Statement signed by its chairman, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, and made available to our Correspondent on Sunday, insisted that the party and President Tinubu has no powers to negotiate the outcome of Supreme Court judgement or any court for that matter.

According to the Statement, President Tinubu did not hold meeting or intervene in the matter in favour of the NNPP candidate to remain as Governor and subsequently decamp to the APC.

The Statement also dismissed speculations and rumours of agreement and reconciliation between the NNPP and the APC.

The Statement reads: “The rumours had it that the NNPP has reached out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the matter in favour of the NNPP candidate to remain as governor and subsequently decamp to the APC.

” There is no where such meeting was held with either Mr President or any leader of the party.

“President Bola Tinubu is a democrat and strongly believes in the rule of law and the right thing to be done and therefore will not be part of any arrangement or reconciliation to subvert justice and support people who have stolen votes or breach the electoral act to emerge as leaders.”

Prince Abbas further stated that, “APC as a party is not aware of such arrangement and would instead intensify all efforts to pursue its case at the Supreme Court to a logical conclusion.”

He expressed optimism that his party would emerge victorious at the Supreme Court, “especially from the concrete and convincing evidence presented at both the Tribunal and the Appeal Court which ultimately lead to our party’s success.”

Prince Abbas also dismissed fears that crisis may broke out Kano after the Supreme Court judgment, insisting that there was no tension in Kano.

According to him, “the people are happy with the recent developments emanating from the judgement of both Tribunal and Appeal Court and therefore anxiously waiting for the Apex Court to endorse the two concurrent rulings.

“Kano is very peaceful and the people are conducting their normal business despite all efforts by the NNPP to provoke and incite youth to create unnecessary political crisis in the state.”

Prince Abbas assured that the APC will ensure harmonious and peaceful relationship with ethic nationalities in the state, “no matter the provocation by the NNPP.”

He, however,, appealed to APC members and supporters to, “ignore propaganda, provocation and remain calm because Kano would always remain peaceful.”

(Kano APC Chairman, Prince Abdullahi Abbas)