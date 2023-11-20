Ekiti to Contribute Immensely to Mining Sector Development – Alake

Monday, November 20, 2023 8:04 pm


Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji (right) during a working visit to the Honorable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake at the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development office in Abuja, on Novemeber 20, 2023.

Citing the preponderance of natural resources, including solid minerals in Ekiti state, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake has stated the state will contribute significantly to the Federal Government’s quest to make solid minerals, a major revenue earner for the nation.

Speaking while playing host to Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji in his office, the Minister reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to partnering with states to reform the mining sector with a view to ensuring maximum benefits for host communities and accruable revenue for government.

In his remarks, Gov. Oyebanji expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing an illustrious son of Ekiti as the helmsman of the solid minerals ministry, asserting the Minister is the State’s best choice that has been using his vantage position to advance the cause of Ekiti State.

The Ekiti Governor emphasised the imperative of collaborating with the federal government on mining sector reforms for economic development of federating units.

” The other reason why I came is to discuss how Ekiti can partner with the Minister to ensure that we key into his vision. It is in the interest of states to collaborate because it is a win-win situation. Any discerning state that want to develop their domain must key into the mining sector. I see a lot of opportunities for sub-nationals. He is trying to democratise the space, and it will create wealth. It will create jobs, and it will increase security. So, i don’t see how any state will not partner with the ministry because solid minerals is the new oil, “Gov. Oyebanji added.

 

